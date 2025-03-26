^

Nation

Tugboat captain, oiler killed in Sarangani collision

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 1:52pm
Tugboat captain, oiler killed in Sarangani collision
A photo of the capsized Philippine-flagged tugboat, M/TUG Sadong 33, in the waters of Maasim, Sarangani as of Tuesday, March 25, 2025. It reportedly collided with Panamanian-flagged vessel MV Universe Kiza, which led to the death of two crew members.
Philippine Coast Guard via FB

MANILA, Philippines — Two crew members died after a Philippine-flagged tugboat and a Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel collided in the waters of Maasim, Sarangani province.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recovered the bodies at 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25, and rescued six crew members in its search and rescue operation.

According to the PCG, they identified the fatalities as the captain and oiler of the Philippine-flagged tugboat M/TUG Sadong 33, which had eight crew members on board when the incident occurred. 

The survivors have since undergone medical checkups and were confirmed to be in good physical condition.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan has ordered the Coast Guard District Southern Mindanao to conduct a maritime casualty investigation and tasked the Harbor Star Salvage Company with retrieving the capsized tugboat.

Based on interviews with survivors, the PCG learned that M/TUG Sadong 33 was towing LCT Sea Asia, a cargo vessel from Glan, Sarangani, en route to Iligan City. 

However, the MV Universe Kiza, a Panamanian-flagged cargo ship, reportedly passed between the tugboat and the towed vessel, causing the tugboat to capsize.

LCT Sea Asia remained in the vicinity of Maasim as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, while MV Universe Kiza proceeded to General Santos City to cooperate with the investigation.

“We express our sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Rest assured that your Coast Guard will do its best to investigate and resolve the case,” Gavan said in a statement. 

He also ordered the coast guard's legal officers to file charges against the master and crew of MV Universe Kiza.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring maritime safety, safeguarding lives, and protecting the rich marine environment within the country’s maritime jurisdiction,” Gavan added. 

No oil spill. The PCG said an initial environmental assessment found no oil spill from the incident. 

However, as a precaution, oil spill booms were deployed in nearby coastal areas. These floating barriers are used to contain or absorb oil and prevent further contamination.

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
