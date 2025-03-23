^

Nation

Parts of NLEX closed from March 24-28

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 23, 2025 | 6:12pm
Parts of NLEX closed from March 24-28
Motorists pass through the northbound lane of North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Balintawak Toll Plaza in Caloocan City on June 13, 2023.
Photos by Jesse Bustos / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Some portions of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) will be closed for road safety repairs following damage to the Marilao Interchange Bridge.

According to an advisory from NLEX Corp. on Sunday, March 23, sections beneath the northbound lane of the Marilao Interchange Bridge will be closed from March 24, 1 p.m., to March 28, 11 p.m.

NLEX Corp. also said that a zipper lane will be opened in the southbound direction "when conditions allow."

“Please expect heavy traffic. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes,” NLEX Corp. said.

The advisory comes after a trailer truck exceeded the height limit and struck the Marilao Interchange Bridge on March 20. The impact ejected the truck driver’s wife from the vehicle, but she did not sustain serious injuries.

NLEX Corp. has urged motorists to use alternative routes as repairs on the Marilao Interchange Bridge may take two to three weeks.

