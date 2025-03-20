^

Nation

Thousands flock to BARMM capitol in support of new chief minister

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 7:53pm
Thousands flock to BARMM capitol in support of new chief minister
Among the well-wishers who gathered in Cotabato City during the assumption to office of the newly-appointed chief minister of the Bangsamoro region were members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Thousands of well-wishers converged at the 32-hectare capitol of the Bangsamoro government in an uptown area in this city on Thursday, March 20, to witness the formal assumption to office of the new chief minister of the autonomous region.

Abdulrauf Macacua, chief of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces-Moro Islamic Liberation Front, was appointed as chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao just two weeks ago by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., replacing Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, the chairman of the MILF’s central committee.

Police officials, barangay leaders and chiefs of government emergency teams deployed in the surroundings of the symbolic event placed at no fewer than 8,000 their estimate of the MILF members and local government officials from across BARMM who gathered at the regional capitol on Thursday, Macacua's first day in office.

Among them were representatives of Christian and non-Moro indigenous communities in BARMM’s adjoining Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces.

Macacua was acting governor of the newly-created Maguindanao del Norte province prior to his designation as BARMM chief minister by President Marcos.

A big group of Moro National Liberation Front members, whose leaders are helping the MILF manage the now five-year BARMM government, also appeared to show their recognition of Macacua as the new figurehead of the 80-seat Bangsamoro regional parliament.

“The new chief minister of the Bangsamoro region is facing a magnitude of challenges related to regional governance. We are sincerely committed to help him overcome that. We are a team,” the chairman of the MNLF, Muslimin Gampong Sema, who is Bangsamoro labor and employment minister, said.

Sema said they are certain that Macacua will sustain the partnership of the MILF-led BARMM government and the MNLF in furthering peace and sustainable development in all of the five provinces and three cities in the Bangsamoro region.

The MNLF forged on Sept. 2, 1996 a final peace agreement with the national government that ended its bloody quest, which started in 1973, for self-governance in southern Moro areas.

The MILF, where Macacua and his predecessor, Ebrahim, both belong, crafted in 2014, along with government negotiators, the Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro, a product of 22 years of peace talks that paved the way for the replacement in 2019 of the then 27-year Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with a more administratively and politically-empowered BARMM.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Viral cop in anti-Marcos post faces more raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
More charges have been filed against a policeman who posted online his tirades against President Marcos following the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Cour for...
Nation
fbtw
Give new BARMM chief a chance &ndash; Palace

Give new BARMM chief a chance – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Malacañang yesterday urged the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to give Bangsamoro Transition Authority interim chief...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City bettor wins P100 million lotto pot

Quezon City bettor wins P100 million lotto pot

21 hours ago
A bettor in Quezon City was the lone winner of the P100.8-million jackpot in the Regular Lotto 6/42 on Tuesday night,...
Nation
fbtw
Drug suspect tags 2 in Boracay tourist&rsquo;s slay

Drug suspect tags 2 in Boracay tourist’s slay

By Jennifer Rendon | 21 hours ago
A person of interest in the murder of a Slovak tourist, whose decomposing body was found in Boracay a week ago, has pointed...
Nation
fbtw
President Marcos Jr. party-list disqualification sought

President Marcos Jr. party-list disqualification sought

By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
Party-list group Pilipinas Babangon Muli should be disqualified to avoid misleading voters into believing that PBBM is linked...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH: Philippines regressing in road traffic mortality

DOH: Philippines regressing in road traffic mortality

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
The Philippines is regressing from its target of reducing road crash fatalities, according to the Department of Health. ...
Nation
fbtw
DMW: 10 million jobs open for caregivers

DMW: 10 million jobs open for caregivers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Around 10 million job vacancies worldwide are expected to open for Filipino caregivers and other migrant workers in the next...
Nation
fbtw
Sandro Muhlach testifies vs 2 alleged rapists

Sandro Muhlach testifies vs 2 alleged rapists

By EJ Macababbad | 21 hours ago
For the first time, actor Sandro Muhlach testified in court yesterday in the rape case he filed against two independent television...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec: Fewer areas placed under red category

Comelec: Fewer areas placed under red category

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Only a few areas have been classified under the red category or those with a history of election-related violence and the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with