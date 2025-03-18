Cop faces inciting to sedition complaint for threating 'war' over Duterteâ€™s ICC arrest

Cop faces inciting to sedition complaint for threating 'war' over Duterte’s ICC arrest

MANILA, Philippines — Police authorities have lodged an inciting to sedition complaint against a police officer with a large following, known for posting and vlogging about political issues.

The complaint, however, was filed after he spoke out against the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte who is facing crimes against humanity charges for his so-called "war on drugs" campaign that led to thousands of extrajudicial killings.

In a now-deleted social media post, he threatened to “start a war” if the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) “laid a finger” on Duterte.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) filed the complaint on Monday, March 17 against Patrolman Francis Steve Tallion Fontillas.

The QCPD said in a statement that Fontillas violated Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

It also mentioned that the patrolman had been assigned to the District Personnel and Holding Admin Section since February 20 but had been absent without official leave (AWOL) since March 6.

PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said in a DZBB 594 interview on Tuesday, March 18, that he was declared AWOL after failing to report to the QCPD despite receiving a “return to order” memorandum.

“Ilang beses na po siya pinatawag ng district director ng QCPD. may mga memorandum na pinadala sa kanyang bahay, he refused to receive the same,” she said.

(He has been summoned multiple times by the QCPD district director. Memorandums were also delivered to his residence, but he refused to receive them.)

She added that Fontillas applied for sick leave from March 6 to March 19, but it was not approved due to the absence of a medical certificate.

On Monday, March 17, Fontillas posted a photo of his leave application on Facebook, claiming it had been approved. However, the image omits the "details of action on application" section, which may indicate whether it was approved.

No signature from an admin officer receiving or approving the leave application was also shown in the photo.

Fajardo said police authorities are documenting Fontillas' recent posts made after the complaint was filed. In these posts, he defended his statements as freedom of expression and asserted that his “dignity should not be stepped on.”

In the same video, the patrolman said that the president “is just a president,” while he, as a police officer, could arrest him when he is out of office.

PNP Chief Rommel Marbil reminded police officers that social media platforms should not be used for “personal or political agendas,” emphasizing that Fontillas’ case serves as a warning against compromising the principles of integrity, service and professionalism.

He said this in reference to the PNP policy that restricts officers' social media activity. Police personnel are required to remain apolitical and refrain from engaging in political endorsements or sharing their political views, Fajardo said.

Should there be any other violations found in Fontillas’ case, she said a separate case may be filed.

“At maliban po doon, mahaharap din siya sa kasong administratibo dahil po doon sa pag-ignore niya doon sa directive na siya ay magreport, pati na rin po doon sa violation ng paggamit ng social media at pati na rin sa mga pananailta po niya laban po doon sa mga superior officers niya,” she added.

(Aside from that, he will also face administrative charges for ignoring the directive to report, violating social media use policies, and making statements against his superior officers.)

Fajardo said Fontillas underwent a “neuropsychiatric examination” on Monday and had already been taking medication to manage his mood swings beforehand.

She mentioned that authorities had observed changes in his behavior as early as 2023. If his condition deems him unfit for duty, it could be grounds for his removal from the PNP service, Fajardo added.

Once they receive the national headquarters' order on his AWOL, Fajardo said Fontillas will be disarmed and placed under “restrictive custody.”