Proposals amending SIM registration law up for review

Philstar.com
March 16, 2025 | 11:16am
Subscriber identity module (SIM) cards
MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is eyeing tighter rules on SIM registration as it is set to review proposals on amending the SIM Registration Act.

Among the proposals is the requirement of personal appearance for registration, same as for obtaining driver's licenses and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance applications.

The NTC cited that despite enforcement of the SIM Registration Act, text scams are still rampant, leaving many Filipinos vulnerable to fraudulent activities.

It also cited that the existing penal provisions carry imprisonment of up to two or six years and a fine of up to P300,000.

Sought for comment, Globe, one of the country’s largest telco players, said the proposed amendment “runs contrary to the principle of universal access.”

“The very essence of universal access is to provide connectivity to all Filipinos at the lowest possible price and the easiest way to get it. Requiring face-to-face registration will defeat this principle,” said Atty. Froilan Castelo, Globe’s general counsel. 

“People from the countryside cannot and will not be able to do face-to-face registration because of the distance and challenges to travel,” he said. 

Castelo also expressed apprehensions on the proposal to deputize local government units to enforce such an amendment. He said LGUs, particularly those in remote areas, “won’t have any expertise to carry out and effect successful registration.” 

Earlier, Palace expressed openness to amend the law requiring the registration of SIM cards, emphasizing that part of the amendment should be the inclusion of in-person registration.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Usec. Claire Castro said that the SIM Registration Act should be reviewed for such to be more effective.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed into law the SIM Registration Act (Republic Act 11934) in 2022. The law requires the registration of SIM cards to regulate the sale and use of SIMs, ensuring that only registered individuals can access mobile networks.

The law also seeks to battle scams by preventing criminals from using unregistered SIMs for fraudulent activities.

