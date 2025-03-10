^

Nation

Body commends Pangasinan for climate change campaign

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
March 10, 2025 | 12:00am
People cool themselves on the beach in Binmaley, Pangasinan yesterday as the neighboring Dagupan City recorded a high heat index in the past few days. Inset shows children playing on a beach in Barangay Canaoay in San Fernando City, La Union.
Cesar Ramirez, Artemio Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Climate Change Commission (CCC) has acknowledged Pangasinan for its efforts to minimize the impact of climate change in the province.

Robert E.A. Borje, CCC executive director, said all 48 local government units in Pangasinan submitted a Local Climate Change Action Plan or LCCAP, which should enable the LGUs to implement initiatives tailored to address their specific needs.

Borje commended the province for its comprehensive climate resilience strategies and integrated approach to environmental sustainability, disaster preparedness and risk reduction.

“Pangasinan’s commitment to disaster risk preparedness is commendable, as reflected in its 100 percent LCCAP submission. When we talk about hazards, exposure, vulnerability and capacity, we must see them not just as challenges but as part of a strategic game plan, an investment in community resilience.   

