Drug den owner, 5 others busted in PDEA Basilan sting

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 11:51am
Drug den owner, 5 others busted in PDEA Basilan sting
All six individuals arrested in an entrapment operation by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Lamitan City, Basilan are now locked in a police detention facility.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a drug den owner and five others in an entrapment operation in Barangay Malinis in Lamitan City on Friday, March 7.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters in Cotabato City on Sunday, March 9, that all five suspects are now detained, to be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P81,600 worth of shabu confiscated from them as evidence.

Castro said the operation that led to their arrest was planned with the help of Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay and the Muslim and Christian community leaders in Barangay Malinis.

The drug den owner and his companions were immediately arrested by PDEA-9 agents and personnel of the Lamitan City Police Station after selling to them 12 grams of shabu, costing P81,600, during an entrapment operation at Pamaran Village in Barangay Malinis.

Barangay officials said the suspects had facilitated pot sessions at their drug den, now guarded by volunteer community watchmen.

Castro said the operation that led to the arrest of the five suspects was assisted by personnel of units in Basilan of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion.

