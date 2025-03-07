^

Nation

Maritime technology intern found dead after falling from boat

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 6:08pm
Maritime technology intern found dead after falling from boat
Michael Totesona Malanda, a 23-year-old maritime student, who fell from a boat anchored at Barangay Sinunuc in Zamboanga City, was found lifeless three days later at a seafront area several kilometers away.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A maritime technology apprentice who fell from a boat anchored at a private shipyard in Zamboanga City was found dead at a seaside barangay several kilometers from the site of the offshore accident.

Villagers found the lifeless body of 23-year-old Michael Totesona Malanda on Wednesday, March 5, at a seaside area in Barangay Patalon, Zamboanga City, several kilometers away from Barangay Sinunuc, where the inter-island vessel he fell from was berthed.

Local officials and friends of Malanda told reporters that he was from Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, and had been temporarily staying with relatives in Zamboanga City, where he worked as a maritime service intern on an inter-island vessel with an office there.

Radio reports on Friday, March 7, from Cotabato City and nearby provinces in Central Mindanao quoted local executives and barangay leaders, saying that Malanda's companions had earlier reported he fell from a boat while attempting to transfer to another nearby boat using a ramp.

Crew members of the boat where Malanda was an intern attempted to find him but were unsuccessful.

Local officials and the police reported that his body was found on Friday, sprawled in the sand at the seafront in Barangay Patalon.

ZAMBOANGA CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Court junks Lino Cayetano&rsquo;s voter record transfer bid

Court junks Lino Cayetano’s voter record transfer bid

By EJ Macababbad | 19 hours ago
A Taguig court has ordered the Commission on Elections to remove the voter registration of former mayor Lino Cayetano from...
Nation
fbtw
Palace not worried over state of Philippines education

Palace not worried over state of Philippines education

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
A contestant of a noontime show who admitted to lacking knowledge about the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has alarmed...
Nation
fbtw

Taguig shop denies smuggling luxury cars

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The owner of a car shop in Taguig raided by the Bureau of Customs  in February has denied allegations of importing and smuggling luxury vehicles.
Nation
fbtw
PCSO: P200 million lotto broadcast bid a &lsquo;good deal&rsquo;

PCSO: P200 million lotto broadcast bid a ‘good deal’

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The contract for the P200-million lotto games broadcast awarded to the joint venture of state-owned IBC-13 and Digital8 is...
Nation
fbtw
Probe sought on P202 million smuggled mackerel

Probe sought on P202 million smuggled mackerel

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
A farmers’ group on Wednesday asked the Economic Sabotage Council, composed of the National Bureau of Investigation,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P5.54-M worth of shabu found hidden in kinetic sand toy

P5.54-M worth of shabu found hidden in kinetic sand toy

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Shabu worth an estimated P5.54 million was found hidden inside kinetic sand toys at the Port of Clark, the Bureau of Customs...
Nation
fbtw
Cebu&rsquo;s next leap: Energy investments to secure growth, social services

Cebu’s next leap: Energy investments to secure growth, social services

8 hours ago
Cebu starts 2025 in a favorable position, building on a strong economic foundation that includes continued GDP growth and...
Nation
fbtw

BI: Heads will roll over Korean fugitive’s escape

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration yesterday ordered the preventive suspension of BI personnel involved in the escape of a South Korean fugitive after attending a court hearing in Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
4 dead in Marikina, Tondo fires

4 dead in Marikina, Tondo fires

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Four persons died after fires broke out in Marikina and Tondo, Manila yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with