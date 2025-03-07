Maritime technology intern found dead after falling from boat

Michael Totesona Malanda, a 23-year-old maritime student, who fell from a boat anchored at Barangay Sinunuc in Zamboanga City, was found lifeless three days later at a seafront area several kilometers away.

COTABATO CITY — A maritime technology apprentice who fell from a boat anchored at a private shipyard in Zamboanga City was found dead at a seaside barangay several kilometers from the site of the offshore accident.

Villagers found the lifeless body of 23-year-old Michael Totesona Malanda on Wednesday, March 5, at a seaside area in Barangay Patalon, Zamboanga City, several kilometers away from Barangay Sinunuc, where the inter-island vessel he fell from was berthed.

Local officials and friends of Malanda told reporters that he was from Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, and had been temporarily staying with relatives in Zamboanga City, where he worked as a maritime service intern on an inter-island vessel with an office there.

Radio reports on Friday, March 7, from Cotabato City and nearby provinces in Central Mindanao quoted local executives and barangay leaders, saying that Malanda's companions had earlier reported he fell from a boat while attempting to transfer to another nearby boat using a ramp.

Crew members of the boat where Malanda was an intern attempted to find him but were unsuccessful.

Local officials and the police reported that his body was found on Friday, sprawled in the sand at the seafront in Barangay Patalon.