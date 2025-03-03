MRT-3 train lost traction at Cubao station

An MRT-3 train is seen in this image the Department of Transportation's MRT-3 page posted in June 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A minor disruption affected the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) on Monday, March 3, when one of its trains experienced a "loss of traction."

The MRT-3 reported that around 12 p.m., the leading car of a northbound train lost traction near Cubao Station.

The affected train was then hauled to Santolan Station for further inspection.

“Affected passengers have also been safely transferred to the next train,” MRT-3 said.

As of 12:59 p.m, the MRT-3 announced that normal operations had resumed.

The incident occurred on the MRT-3 line, which runs from North Avenue Station in Quezon City to Taft Avenue Station in Pasay City.

Cubao Station, where the traction loss happened, is located in Quezon City, situated between GMA-Kamuning Station and Santolan-Annapolis Station.