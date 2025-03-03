^

Nation

Fire razes UP Campus residential area in Quezon City

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 1:35pm
Fire razes UP Campus residential area in Quezon City
Firefighters, together with residents, respond to an ongoing third alarm fire that broke out in a residential area at Block 5, Daang Tubo, Barangay UP Campus in Quezon City on Monday.
The Philippine STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A huge fire broke out in a residential area in Daang Tubo, Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City on Monday, March 3.

Thick, dark-gray smoke billowed from the site as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) raised the third alarm at 10:07 a.m., nearly an hour after the blaze started.

Under the third alarm, 12 fire trucks are expected to be deployed.

The first alarm was raised at 9:39 a.m., followed by the second alarm at 9:46 a.m. 

According to barangay officials, initial reports indicate that at least 40 houses made of light materials were destroyed, affecting around 60 families.

Fire volunteers are still working to fully extinguish the blaze, which was declared under control at 11:21 a.m.

C.P. Garcia Avenue remains closed as fire trucks and ambulances respond to the emergency.

In a Facebook post, the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (QCDRRMC) said an urban search and rescue team had also been deployed to assist the BFP.

 

This marks the fourth fire in Barangay UP Campus within the past two months, with the last incident occurring on February 25 and the first two on January 26 and 27.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, the total number of affected families, possible casualties or injuries and the extent of damage.

This is a developing story.

BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION

FIRE

UP CAMPUS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Man steals church collections

Man steals church collections

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 15 hours ago
A construction worker was arrested for breaking into the house of a Seventh Day Adventist treasurer and stealing the previous...
Nation
fbtw
HFMD cases triple &ndash; DOH

HFMD cases triple – DOH

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The number of hand, foot and mouth disease or HFMD tripled in the past two months, according to the Department of Health...
Nation
fbtw
DHSUD to sustain Pasig River rehab

DHSUD to sustain Pasig River rehab

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) yesterday vowed to sustain efforts to revive the Pasig River...
Nation
fbtw
Batangue&ntilde;os show support to senatorial bets

Batangueños show support to senatorial bets

15 hours ago
More than 60,000 residents of the First District in Batangas gathered in an assembly over the weekend to support senatorial...
Nation
fbtw

Marikina launches ‘car-free’ Sunday

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Car-free Sundays have been launched in Marikina to encourage residents to engage in outdoor activities and recreational exercises.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Metro crimes down 37 percent in February

Metro crimes down 37 percent in February

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Crime volume in Metro Manila dropped by 37.06 percent in February, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported...
Nation
fbtw
4 fires break out in Manila, Quezon City, Pasay

4 fires break out in Manila, Quezon City, Pasay

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Four fires broke out in residential areas in Manila, Quezon City and Pasay yesterday, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)...
Nation
fbtw
Cardinal Advincula to lead Ash Wednesday mass

Cardinal Advincula to lead Ash Wednesday mass

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula will preside over the Ash Wednesday mass at the Manila Cathedral on March 5, signaling...
Nation
fbtw
1,398 gun ban violators nabbed

1,398 gun ban violators nabbed

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
A total of 1,398 people have been arrested for violating the election gun ban as of March 1, according to the latest report...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with