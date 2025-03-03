Fire razes UP Campus residential area in Quezon City

Firefighters, together with residents, respond to an ongoing third alarm fire that broke out in a residential area at Block 5, Daang Tubo, Barangay UP Campus in Quezon City on Monday.

MANILA, Philippines — A huge fire broke out in a residential area in Daang Tubo, Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City on Monday, March 3.

Thick, dark-gray smoke billowed from the site as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) raised the third alarm at 10:07 a.m., nearly an hour after the blaze started.

Under the third alarm, 12 fire trucks are expected to be deployed.

The first alarm was raised at 9:39 a.m., followed by the second alarm at 9:46 a.m.

According to barangay officials, initial reports indicate that at least 40 houses made of light materials were destroyed, affecting around 60 families.

Fire volunteers are still working to fully extinguish the blaze, which was declared under control at 11:21 a.m.

C.P. Garcia Avenue remains closed as fire trucks and ambulances respond to the emergency.

In a Facebook post, the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (QCDRRMC) said an urban search and rescue team had also been deployed to assist the BFP.

This marks the fourth fire in Barangay UP Campus within the past two months, with the last incident occurring on February 25 and the first two on January 26 and 27.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, the total number of affected families, possible casualties or injuries and the extent of damage.

This is a developing story.