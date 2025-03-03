5 LTO enforcers axed over Panglao manhandling incident

Photo shows the man sitting on the ground after he was allegedly dragged off his motorcycle.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has dismissed five Land Transportation Office (LTO) enforcers involved in the manhandling of a rider in Panglao, Bohol.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced the dismissal during a press conference on Monday, March 3, stating that the decision was "without prejudice to future cases that may be filed depending on the outcome of further investigation.”

“We cannot allow this kind of behavior to come from the employees of our government,” Dizon said in Filipino.

Dizon also said the rider had been hospitalized after being strangled by the enforcers. Assistant Secretary for Road Transport Jojo Reyes added that the victim experienced back and neck pain, as well as high blood pressure.

“She was traumatized by what happened when I spoke to her on Saturday evening. From the plane, I went straight to the hospita,” Reyes said.

Before their dismissal, the LTO had issued a preventive suspension against the officers to allow for an investigation.

What happened. The incident occurred on February 28 and was captured in a viral video that sparked public outrage.

In the video, five LTO enforcers were seen dragging a rider off his motorcycle after discovering he was carrying a knife. The man identified himself as a farmer and explained that he carried the knife for farm work. Despite his explanation, the enforcers seized the knife and forcibly removed him from his motorcycle.

The man, who is reportedly the brother of a former vice mayor, was detained at the Panglao Police Station following the incident.