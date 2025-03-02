^

Nation

Arrest of suspects linked to IMSI catchers lauded

Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 3:44pm
Arrest of suspects linked to IMSI catchers lauded
The arrest follows a coordinated operation based on intelligence from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), which revealed the presence of unauthorized IMSI catcher-equipped vehicles surveilling key government and military facilities.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Globe commends the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and its law enforcement partners for the arrest of five individuals linked to the unauthorized use of International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers, which are used in defrauding mobile phone users.

The arrest follows a coordinated operation based on intelligence from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), which revealed the presence of unauthorized IMSI catcher-equipped vehicles surveilling key government and military facilities. The NBI Cybercrime Division and Special Task Force meticulously tracked and validated the suspects’ activities using network monitoring, interference detection, and signal analysis tools, leading to their arrest last February 20.

"This is a landmark case in the fight against unauthorized surveillance and network interference. We commend our law enforcement agencies for their vigilance and swift action. The presence of rogue base stations threatens not only individual privacy but also national security, and this latest crackdown reinforces the government’s commitment to combating such threats," said Atty. Froilan Castelo, Globe’s general counsel.

IMSI catchers, also known as rogue base stations, mimic legitimate cell towers to intercept mobile communications, collect subscriber data, and even disrupt network operations. The use of such devices without authorization poses a significant risk to individuals and institutions alike.

Globe has been working closely with authorities to detect and prevent unauthorized network intrusions, advocating for stronger policies to restrict the entry, sale and use of these illicit technologies in the country. The company continues to bolster its cybersecurity measures, investing in advanced network defenses and collaborating with government agencies to protect Filipinos from emerging digital threats.

"Globe remains steadfast in its support of law enforcement and national security initiatives. This arrest should serve as a stern warning to those who seek to exploit telecom networks for illicit activities. We will continue to work closely with the government to uphold the integrity of our communications infrastructure," Castelo added.

Globe urges the public to remain vigilant against potential cybersecurity threats and to report any suspicious mobile activities. Customers who experience unusual signal disruptions or suspect unauthorized transmissions may report such incidents through official Globe channels.

NBI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mayoral bet&rsquo;s convoy ambushed; 2 killed

Mayoral bet’s convoy ambushed; 2 killed

By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
Gunmen ambushed an 11-vehicle convoy of a mayoral candidate, killing a village chairman and a driver, and wounding another...
Nation
fbtw
LTO-Bohol enforcers suspended for &lsquo;manhandling&rsquo; rider

LTO-Bohol enforcers suspended for ‘manhandling’ rider

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has suspended several traffic enforcers for allegedly harassing a motorcycle driver they caught...
Nation
fbtw
PCG confirms sharks attacked tourist

PCG confirms sharks attacked tourist

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
One of two Russian tourists who died during a scuba diving activity near Verde Island in Batangas was attacked by sharks,...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Adapt classrooms to climate change&rsquo;

‘Adapt classrooms to climate change’

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
To make public school classrooms more conducive for learning, a Pinoy inventor urged the Department of Public Works and Highways...
Nation
fbtw
San Juan mobilizes cleanup drive to combat dengue

San Juan mobilizes cleanup drive to combat dengue

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
In response to the increasing number of dengue cases in Metro Manila, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora led a citywide cleanup...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 dead, 3 hurt in Central Mindanao highway mishaps

2 dead, 3 hurt in Central Mindanao highway mishaps

By John Unson | 3 hours ago
Two individuals died while three others were injured in separate road accidents in Central Mindanao’s neighboring Cotabato...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM residents start Ramadhan season March 2

BARMM residents start Ramadhan season March 2

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Muslims in the Bangsamoro region started observing the Islamic Ramadhan season on Sunday, March 2.
Nation
fbtw

Go inaugurates Super Health Center in Pangasinan

16 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go led the inauguration of a Super Health Center in Agno, Pangasinan on Friday, reaffirming his commitment to make quality medical services accessible to Filipinos in rural areas.
Nation
fbtw

Electrical issues still top cause of fire – BFP

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
As the country observes Fire Prevention Month this March, the Bureau of Fire Protection is appealing to households and commercial establishments to make sure their electrical systems are well maintained.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with