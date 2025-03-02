Arrest of suspects linked to IMSI catchers lauded

MANILA, Philippines — Globe commends the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and its law enforcement partners for the arrest of five individuals linked to the unauthorized use of International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers, which are used in defrauding mobile phone users.

The arrest follows a coordinated operation based on intelligence from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), which revealed the presence of unauthorized IMSI catcher-equipped vehicles surveilling key government and military facilities. The NBI Cybercrime Division and Special Task Force meticulously tracked and validated the suspects’ activities using network monitoring, interference detection, and signal analysis tools, leading to their arrest last February 20.

"This is a landmark case in the fight against unauthorized surveillance and network interference. We commend our law enforcement agencies for their vigilance and swift action. The presence of rogue base stations threatens not only individual privacy but also national security, and this latest crackdown reinforces the government’s commitment to combating such threats," said Atty. Froilan Castelo, Globe’s general counsel.

IMSI catchers, also known as rogue base stations, mimic legitimate cell towers to intercept mobile communications, collect subscriber data, and even disrupt network operations. The use of such devices without authorization poses a significant risk to individuals and institutions alike.

Globe has been working closely with authorities to detect and prevent unauthorized network intrusions, advocating for stronger policies to restrict the entry, sale and use of these illicit technologies in the country. The company continues to bolster its cybersecurity measures, investing in advanced network defenses and collaborating with government agencies to protect Filipinos from emerging digital threats.

"Globe remains steadfast in its support of law enforcement and national security initiatives. This arrest should serve as a stern warning to those who seek to exploit telecom networks for illicit activities. We will continue to work closely with the government to uphold the integrity of our communications infrastructure," Castelo added.

Globe urges the public to remain vigilant against potential cybersecurity threats and to report any suspicious mobile activities. Customers who experience unusual signal disruptions or suspect unauthorized transmissions may report such incidents through official Globe channels.