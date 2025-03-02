^

Nation

NPA bastion in Bukidnon now 'insurgency-free'

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 2:48pm
NPA bastion in Bukidnon now 'insurgency-free'
Sectoral leaders, local executives, and officials from the police and Army signed a formal declaration on Feb. 25, 2024, declaring Don Carlos municipality in Bukidnon as insurgency-free.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A large multi-sector peace-advocacy group has declared Don Carlos, a town in Bukidnon once heavily influenced by the New People’s Army (NPA), as free from insurgency.

Major Gen. Allan Hambala, commander of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, announced on Saturday that local executives, indigenous tribe leaders, officials from Police Regional Office-10, and Brig. Gen. Marion Angcao, commander of the 1003rd Infantry Brigade, signed a declaration on Tuesday, February 25, marking the municipality as "insurgency-free."

The symbolic event, jointly organized by Angcao, local government officials in Don Carlos and police officials in Bukidnon, was held at the JMZ Astrodome in Don Carlos, an upland town in Bukidnon.

Members of the Don Carlos municipal council also declared the municipality as having "stable internal peace and security" through a resolution passed by the Sangguniang Bayan.

“We are grateful to all sectors, the leaders of ethnic communities in Don Carlos, all municipal and provincial officials, the police and our soldiers in the province for having made the municipality insurgency-free,” Hambala said.

Police officials, local executives, and various sectors supporting the 1003rd Infantry Brigade’s counter-insurgency programs also declared Bukidnon's neighboring towns of San Fernando, Kadingilan, Damulog, Dangcagan, and Kibawe as free from NPA presence in separate ceremonies held in recent months.

More than 400 NPAs and supporters who had forcibly collected revolutionary taxes and food from villagers and imposed a harsh justice system in the now insurgency-free towns of Bukidnon have surrendered in batches to the 10th Infantry Division over the past five years.

They had been reintroduced to the local communities by the 10th ID and various government agencies in Region 10 and local executives and are now thriving peacefully as farmers, construction workers, tricycle drivers and entrepreneurs in the barangays where they once had camps, now recognized as “peace zones” both by the police and military.

BUKIDNON

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mayoral bet&rsquo;s convoy ambushed; 2 killed

Mayoral bet’s convoy ambushed; 2 killed

By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
Gunmen ambushed an 11-vehicle convoy of a mayoral candidate, killing a village chairman and a driver, and wounding another...
Nation
fbtw
LTO-Bohol enforcers suspended for &lsquo;manhandling&rsquo; rider

LTO-Bohol enforcers suspended for ‘manhandling’ rider

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has suspended several traffic enforcers for allegedly harassing a motorcycle driver they caught...
Nation
fbtw
PCG confirms sharks attacked tourist

PCG confirms sharks attacked tourist

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
One of two Russian tourists who died during a scuba diving activity near Verde Island in Batangas was attacked by sharks,...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Adapt classrooms to climate change&rsquo;

‘Adapt classrooms to climate change’

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
To make public school classrooms more conducive for learning, a Pinoy inventor urged the Department of Public Works and Highways...
Nation
fbtw
San Juan mobilizes cleanup drive to combat dengue

San Juan mobilizes cleanup drive to combat dengue

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
In response to the increasing number of dengue cases in Metro Manila, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora led a citywide cleanup...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Electrical issues still top cause of fire – BFP

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
As the country observes Fire Prevention Month this March, the Bureau of Fire Protection is appealing to households and commercial establishments to make sure their electrical systems are well maintained.
Nation
fbtw

New IRR disqualifies inmates from GCTA

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
An estimated 50,000 pre-trial detainees in the Philippines have been disqualified from receiving time reduction benefits under the newly revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 10592, or the Good...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA to meet agencies for EDSA rehabilitation plan

MMDA to meet agencies for EDSA rehabilitation plan

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority would call an inter-agency meeting to tackle the EDSA rehabilitation project,...
Nation
fbtw
CIDG ready to arrest suspects in &lsquo;missing sabungeros&rsquo; case

CIDG ready to arrest suspects in ‘missing sabungeros’ case

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group is prepared to arrest the suspects in the “missing sabungeros”...
Nation
fbtw
No. 2 most wanted fugitive in Quezon City nabbed

No. 2 most wanted fugitive in Quezon City nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The second most wanted fugitive in Quezon City was arrested yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with