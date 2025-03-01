Tricycle driver nabbed with P340K shabu in Dipolog sting

The shabu seized from a dealer entrapped in Pagadian City is now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9.

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents seized P340,000 worth of shabu from a tricycle driver entrapped in Barangay Miputak in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte on Friday, February 28.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9, told reporters on Saturday, March 1, that the 50-year-old Cyril Melancio Gumalingan is now detained. He is awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Local officials in Dipolog City helped plot the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Gumalingan and confiscation from him of P340,000 worth of shabu.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Gumalingan yielded peacefully when PDEA-9 agents and plainclothes personnel of the Dipolog City police force and the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office frisked and cuffed him after selling to them 50 grams of shabu. This was during a tradeoff in Barangay Miputak.

Gumalingan is now locked in a police detention facility, awaiting prosecution.