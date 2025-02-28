^

Nation

41 more BIFF members surrender to Army

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 5:24pm
41 more BIFF members surrender to Army
Each of the 41 former violent extremists who surrendered to the 92nd Infantry Battalion received initial food rations and financial support from local officials, who will assist in their reintegration into the local communities.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Another group from the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Thursday, February 27.

The 41 BIFF members renounced their affiliation with the group and pledged allegiance to the government during a surrender ceremony at the headquarters of the 92nd Infantry Battalion in Barangay Salbu, Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

The symbolic event was witnessed by a visiting senior Army official, Maj. Gen. Cerilo Balaoro Jr., commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, based in Tanay, Rizal. 

The 92nd IB, directly under the 2nd ID, is currently stationed in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, where it is involved in both anti-terror operations and community peacebuilding programs, under the supervision of the 6th Infantry Division, led by Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran.

Gumiran told reporters on Friday, February 28, that the 41 BIFF members yielded to the 92nd IB through the efforts of its commanding officer, Lt. Col. Christian Cabading, the municipal officials in Datu Saudi Ampatuan and their constituent barangay leaders.

The 41 BIFF members first turned over to the 92nd IB assault rifles, 40 millimeter grenade and B40 rocket launchers and improvised explosive devices before they promised to reform for good in the presence of Balaoro and local executives.

The leaders of the group also pledged to help persuade their remaining former BIFF members to surrender to the 92nd IB or any unit of the 6th ID, and take part in the division’s reconciliation program for violent religious extremists.

Since 2020, more than 800 members of the BIFF and its ally, Dawlah Islamiya, have surrendered in batches and successfully reintegrated into society with the support of local government units in Central Mindanao.

Gumiran said that the 41 former gunmen who returned to the fold of the law will undergo religious reorientation led by Islamic preachers who support the Philippine Army's anti-terror campaign in areas under the 6th ID's jurisdiction.

Recommended
