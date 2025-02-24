^

P15.6-M worth of shabu seized in PDEA-9 operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 5:41pm
The P15.6 million worth shabu seized from the three dealers entrapped in Zamboanga City is now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents confiscated P15.6 million worth of shabu from three traffickers, two of them women, entrapped in Barangay Camino Nuevo in Zamboanga City on Monday morning, February 24.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-9, told reporters on Monday afternoon that their agents, along with personnel from various units of the Police Regional Office-9, seized more than two kilos of shabu from three suspects during a drug transaction along Mayor Vitaliano Agan Avenue in Barangay Camino Nuevo.

The suspects, Aharayam Jaidi, 66, Nurhayna Sampang, 30, both women, and their 42-year-old male accomplice, Maeng Omar, are now detained. They would be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They yielded voluntarily when they sensed that they had sold their illegal merchandise to PDEA-9 agents disguised as drug dependents, according to Gadaoni-Tosoc. 

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the operation that resulted in the seizure of P15.6 million worth of shabu and the detention of the three dealers was laid with the help of local executives, units of the PRO-9 and officials of the Zamboanga City Police Office.

