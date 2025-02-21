^

Nation

Marcos approves postponement of BARMM elections

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 7:34pm
Marcos approves postponement of BARMM elections
A stage set up on Jan. 24, 2025 in front of the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / Camille Diola

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a measure postponing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) elections from May to October this year.

The Senate passed the bill on February 3, paving the way for Republic Act 12123, which officially resets the first BARMM elections. The chamber cited the need for adjustments in the region's parliamentary structure following Sulu’s exclusion from the autonomous region.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed to reporters that Marcos signed the measure into law on February 19.

“The first regular election for the Bangsamoro Government under this Organic Law shall be held on October 13, 2025. The next election shall be held and synchronized with the 2028 national elections and every three years thereafter,” the proposed Senate version of the law states.

Lovely Tolentino-Nava, Director IV of the Malacañang Records Office, formally transmitted a certified copy of RA 12123 to Commission on Elections Chair George Garcia earlier this week.

“I have the honor to transmit for your information and guidance, a certified true copy of Republic Act No. 12123 which was approved on February 19, 2025,” Tolentino-Nava wrote in her letter to Garcia.

Garcia shared copies of the letter with the media on Friday, February 21. The BARMM elections were originally scheduled to coincide with the midterm elections in May but will now take place five months later, on Oct. 13, 2025. — with reports from Cristina Chi

BARMM

BONGBONG MARCOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 stabbed in Pasig high school brawl

2 stabbed in Pasig high school brawl

By EJ Macababbad | 22 hours ago
A riot at Rizal High School in Pasig City resulted in the stabbing of two students yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 22 hours ago
59-year-old housewife emerged as the solo winner of the P314.591-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot on Jan. 5.
Nation
fbtw
UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

1 day ago
The University of Sto. Tomas clarified on Wednesday, February 19 that the fatal incident that took place along España...
Nation
fbtw
Arrested gun ban violators now 1,057

Arrested gun ban violators now 1,057

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 22 hours ago
The number of people arrested for violating the nationwide gun ban imposed by the Commission on Elections has reached 1,057,...
Nation
fbtw
Tribal chieftain in Maguindanao del Sur beheaded

Tribal chieftain in Maguindanao del Sur beheaded

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
A Teduray chieftain, known for his strong stance against armed groups seizing ancestral lands, was found headless by his followers...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Drug den operator, 2 cohorts arrested in Sultan Kudarat sting

Drug den operator, 2 cohorts arrested in Sultan Kudarat sting

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents clamped down a drug den operator and his two accomplices in an entrapment operation in Barangay Kapingkong...
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs: Heavy rains from shear line could trigger Mayon Volcano lahars

Phivolcs: Heavy rains from shear line could trigger Mayon Volcano lahars

7 hours ago
State volcanologists warned Friday noon, February 21, that continuous heavy to intense rainfall from a weather system could...
Nation
fbtw
Office of Civil Defense boosts preparedness vs CBRN threats&nbsp;

Office of Civil Defense boosts preparedness vs CBRN threats 

7 hours ago
Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss visited the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Manila to meet with Undersecretary...
Nation
fbtw
Fake cop using PNP chief&rsquo;s name charged

Fake cop using PNP chief’s name charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
A motorist is facing criminal complaints for posing as a policewoman and name-dropping Philippine National Police chief Gen....
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with