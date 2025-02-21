^

Nation

Fake cop using PNP chief’s name charged

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
February 21, 2025 | 12:00am
Fake cop using PNP chiefâ€™s name charged
Keith Bagtas, 29, was charged by the Quezon City Police District for physical injury, threats, usurpation of authority and violation of Republic 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, QCPD director Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. said.
Edd Gumban / File

MANILA, Philippines — A motorist is facing criminal complaints for posing as a policewoman and name-dropping Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil to escape from a vehicular mishap in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Keith Bagtas, 29, was charged by the Quezon City Police District for physical injury, threats, usurpation of authority and violation of Republic 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, QCPD director Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. said.

Buslig said Bagtas, also known as Keith Doumbia, was in a car along EDSA when she rammed another vehicle.

Traffic enforcers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority responded and saw the suspect wearing a PNP athletic uniform.

According to Buslig, the suspect introduced herself as a police officer, even claiming she has connections to Marbil.

The suspect sped off, disregarding a red traffic light. She was arrested in Barangay San Roque after she caused a disturbance at a Land Transportation Office branch along 20th Avenue.

While in custody at the barangay hall, Bagtas assaulted a student and threatened another person, which led to her arrest.

When frisked, authorities allegedly found marijuana and cannabis flower oil on the suspect.

Buslig commended the coordinated efforts of QCPD personnel and barangay officials that led to the suspect’s arrest.

COP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Man dies after jumping off footbridge

Man dies after jumping off footbridge

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A man died after jumping off a footbridge in front of the University of Sto. Tomas along España Boulevard in Manila...
Nation
fbtw
UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

12 hours ago
The University of Sto. Tomas clarified on Wednesday, February 19 that the fatal incident that took place along España...
Nation
fbtw
Slain doctor&rsquo;s partner surrenders

Slain doctor’s partner surrenders

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The alleged partner of a doctor who was found dead with a gunshot to the head in Naga, Camarines Sur surrendered to the National...
Nation
fbtw
School principal gets 11 years for &lsquo;pocketing&rsquo; P5,000

School principal gets 11 years for ‘pocketing’ P5,000

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
A public school principal in Virac, Catanduanes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for alleged falsification of public...
Nation
fbtw
Court orders Quiboloy: Explain unauthorized video

Court orders Quiboloy: Explain unauthorized video

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
A Pasig City court has ordered the camp of accused sex offender Apollo Quiboloy to explain why his pre-recorded video was...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Justice sought for slain criminology graduate

Justice sought for slain criminology graduate

By Ghio Ong | 40 minutes ago
The family of a criminology graduate accused of theft in Malate, Manila is seeking justice following his death.
Nation
fbtw
7 hurt in 10-vehicle smashup in Caloocan

7 hurt in 10-vehicle smashup in Caloocan

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 40 minutes ago
Seven people were injured after a jeepney crashed into nine vehicles along Samson Road in Caloocan on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;House employee&rsquo; faces rap for EDSA busway violation

‘House employee’ faces rap for EDSA busway violation

By Ghio Ong | 40 minutes ago
A motorist claiming to be an employee at the House of Representatives is facing charges for using the EDSA busway on Tue...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits PNP headquarters

Fire hits PNP headquarters

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 40 minutes ago
A fire broke out yesterday at the firearms testing center of the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame in Quezon City...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with