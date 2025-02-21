Fake cop using PNP chiefâ€™s name charged

Fake cop using PNP chief’s name charged

Keith Bagtas, 29, was charged by the Quezon City Police District for physical injury, threats, usurpation of authority and violation of Republic 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, QCPD director Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. said.

MANILA, Philippines — A motorist is facing criminal complaints for posing as a policewoman and name-dropping Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil to escape from a vehicular mishap in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Keith Bagtas, 29, was charged by the Quezon City Police District for physical injury, threats, usurpation of authority and violation of Republic 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, QCPD director Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. said.

Buslig said Bagtas, also known as Keith Doumbia, was in a car along EDSA when she rammed another vehicle.

Traffic enforcers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority responded and saw the suspect wearing a PNP athletic uniform.

According to Buslig, the suspect introduced herself as a police officer, even claiming she has connections to Marbil.

The suspect sped off, disregarding a red traffic light. She was arrested in Barangay San Roque after she caused a disturbance at a Land Transportation Office branch along 20th Avenue.

While in custody at the barangay hall, Bagtas assaulted a student and threatened another person, which led to her arrest.

When frisked, authorities allegedly found marijuana and cannabis flower oil on the suspect.

Buslig commended the coordinated efforts of QCPD personnel and barangay officials that led to the suspect’s arrest.