Fishing ban in Zamboanga, Visayan Sea lifted

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
February 19, 2025 | 12:00am
Fishing ban in Zamboanga, Visayan Sea lifted
Fishermen prepare their nets for fishing at a beach in Lian, Batangas on January 19, 2024.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Commercial fishing vessels may now resume operations in Zamboanga peninsula and the Visayan Sea as the three-month fishing ban in these areas has been lifted, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

The BFAR, an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA), said the ban was officially lifted on Sunday.

“The close fishing season declared to preserve sardine population in East Sulu Sea, Basilan Strait and Sibuguey Bay has been lifted,” the BFAR said.

The three-month fishing ban is a critical measure aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the sardine industry, which is vital to the region’s economy and food security.

The sardine industry provides livelihood to fisherfolk, food processors and allied industries in Zamboanga peninsula.

“The fishing ban is a part of the government’s commitment to ecological preservation. It intends to replenish sardine population, promote responsible fishing practices and maintain long-term industry viability,” Isidro Velayo, BFAR assistant director for technical services, said.

Velayo said that responsible fishing, scientific fishery management and collaboration among stakeholders are important factors in maintaining the balance between economic growth and ecological preservation as well as ensuring sustainable development of the industry.

The opening of the fishing season is expected to boost the local sardine industry, generate employment opportunities and ensure a stable supply of fish for domestic and international markets.

The BFAR also lifted the fishing ban for sardines, herrings and mackerels in the Visayan Sea.

Commercial fishers may resume their operations within the conservation area, which was previously closed for three months to preserve fish species.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said the resumption of the operation of commercial fishing vessels is expected to bring down retail prices of fish, particularly galunggong and sardine.

Retail prices of galunggong in Metro Manila markets ranged between P260 and P380 per kilo and sardine between P100 and P120 per kilo.

