^

Nation

Pangasinan town cockpit operator, employees nabbed in NBI raid

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 7:36pm
Pangasinan town cockpit operator, employees nabbed in NBI raid
Map of Pangasinan showing the location of Sual
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY —  A cockpit operator, and six others, including his employees and bettors, were apprehended by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Alaminos District Office for illegally conducting cockfights at the LAFA Cockpit Arena in Barangay Seselangen, Sual, Pangasinan.

Ariel Rabara Borjal, the cockpit operator and manager, along with Jordan Gopio, Gilbert DC Reyes, Dexter Gabrillo, brothers Ronelio and Rizalino Arboleda, and Rashad Guliman, were reportedly holding cockfights on Thursdays, which is prohibited under Section 5 of Presidential Decree 449. The law permits cockfights only on Sundays, legal holidays, and during fiestas for no more than three days.

Tipsters reportedly informed the NBI that, despite the LAFA Cockpit Arena being sanctioned by the Alaminos LGU, it continued to hold cockfights on weekdays, specifically on Thursdays.

With the assistance of confidential informants, the NBI agents validated the tips over two Thursdays in January, leading to a raid on February 13, where Borjal and his employees were apprehended.

COCKFIGHTS

PANGASINAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO revokes license of Angkas CEO

LTO revokes license of Angkas CEO

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday revoked the driver’s license of Angkas CEO George Royeca after he took full...
Nation
fbtw
Pryde Teves faces murder raps

Pryde Teves faces murder raps

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group yesterday filed a multiple murder complaint “for...
Nation
fbtw

PAGASA expects cooler weather this week

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said cooler temperature is expected this week as the northeast monsoon or amihan has strengthened anew.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-VP Leni&rsquo;s X account hacked

Ex-VP Leni’s X account hacked

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Former vice president Leni Robredo confirmed yesterday that her X (formerly Twitter) account had been hacked.
Nation
fbtw
285 gun ban violators nabbed in Metro Manila

285 gun ban violators nabbed in Metro Manila

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office has nabbed nearly 300 people for violating the six-week-old gun ban imposed for...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Over 9,000 suffer from sulfuric smell, water contamination

By Gilbert Bayoran | 20 hours ago
Two days after the Kanlaon Volcano ash eruptions, residents of Barangay Mailum in Bago City, Negros Occidental still complain of suffering from sulfuric stench as they also deal with a shortage of potable water...
Nation
fbtw

Intensified ‘Katok’ campaign nets 260 firearms in Central Luzon

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
The Central Luzon police seized 260 firearms in its “Revitalized Katok” campaign from Jan. 10 to Feb. 15.
Nation
fbtw

Police launch search for missing Korean

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
Authorities have launched a province-wide search for a Korean who was reported missing over the weekend in Silang, Cavite.
Nation
fbtw
4 dead, 13 injured in General Santos road accident

4 dead, 13 injured in General Santos road accident

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Four people died while 13 others, including three children, were injured after a pick-up truck collided with a van in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw

9 Red fighters surrender

By Miriam Desacada | 20 hours ago
At least nine members of the New People’s Army surrendered to the Army’s 19th Infantry Battalion on Feb. 13, the Army said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with