Passage of bill for barangay healthcare workers lauded

MANILA, Philippines — The approval of a Senate bill safeguarding the rights and welfare of local healthcare workers has been welcomed by a party-list group.

"We also need to take care of the people taking care of us,” GP (Galing sa Puso) Party-list said in a statement, referring to Senate Bill No. 2838, also known as the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers (BHWs).

The bill recently passed on the third and final reading.

GP’s first nominee, Atty. JP Padiernos, hailed the bill's passing as a historic victory for BHWs, noting that it is a fitting tribute to their sacrifices.

"Ang panukalang ito ay isang malaking hakbang upang makilala ang kanilang mga sakripisyo, karapatan, at mabigyan ang mga ito ng sapat na suporta at benepisyong nararapat sa kanila," Padiernos said.

According to Uni Global Union, the Philippines is home to over 100,000 BHWs who provide healthcare services to more than 117 million Filipinos.

Despite their essential role, a study by Acta Medica Philippina noted that BHWs remain overlooked in the health value chain.

The study, titled "Important but Neglected: A Qualitative Study on the Lived Experiences of Barangay Health Workers in the Philippines", revealed that many BHWs receive only honoraria as compensation.

Incentives are often minimal, available only after a year of voluntary service, and are largely dependent on the barangay’s internal revenue allotment.

The Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers seeks to professionalize BHWs by ensuring fair compensation, access to training, and inclusion in government plantilla positions.

The bill also provides various incentives and benefits, including monthly honoraria, transportation and subsistence allowances, hazard pay, insurance coverage, health emergency allowances, a December cash gift, and a dedicated service recognition incentive.

Padiernos, for his part, said the crucial role that BHWs play in creating a more inclusive and comprehensive healthcare system in the Philippines, noting their contributions in achieving universal healthcare in the country.

GP had previously filed a similar measure in the House of Representatives, which served as a reference for the Senate bill's final version.