'Alyansa' opens election campaign in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY, Philippines — The administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas will kick off its political campaign on Tuesday, February 11, with a rally at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena, marking the start of its senatorial bid for the May 2025 midterm elections.

The event is expected to be a major show of force for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration, with its 12-member Senate slate making the case for continuity and stability under his leadership.

The Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena is Northern Luzon’s largest indoor venue and the strategic launch site for the coalition’s opening salvo in Ilocos Norte, the Marcos family’s stronghold.

The province delivered 356,221 out of 380,721 actual votes for Marcos in 2022, reflecting an overwhelming 87.7% voter turnout — one of the highest in the country.

The decision to launch in Ilocos Norte highlights the administration’s strategy of consolidating support in its bailiwicks while signaling confidence as the campaign gains momentum.

“This is not just a campaign launch — it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to build on the progress we have made under President Marcos Jr.,” said campaign manager and Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco.

“Ilocos Norte has always been a cradle of transformative leadership, and from here, we are sending a message: to continue delivering results for every Filipino,” he added.

The administration’s Senate slate is composed of former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, Sen. Pia Cayetano, Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen. Lito Lapid, former Senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Senator Francis Tolentino, former Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo, and Deputy Speaker Camille Villar.

Tiangco said the lineup brings together experienced legislators and reform-driven executives, ensuring that the administration’s legislative agenda continues beyond 2025.

“This is a Senate slate that knows governance and delivers results. May kanya-kanyang track record at accomplishment ang mga kandidato ng Alyansa,” he said.

With 434,114 registered voters, Ilocos Norte remains a critical base for the administration, which is looking to leverage Ilocano unity to build momentum ahead of the midterms.

The kickoff rally is expected to set the tone for the administration’s campaign, with candidates outlining their plans for economic growth, infrastructure expansion and social welfare programs — all aimed at sustaining the gains of the Marcos administration.

“The people have seen the results of our leadership, and we hope to earn their support again,” Tiangco said. “We will bring our message of unity and development across the country, starting here in Ilocos Norte.”