CIDG raids yield P52-M in illegal electronics

A CIDG agent surveys various electronics items found to be illegally manufactured at a shop in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines — More than P52 million worth of illegally manufactured smart television sets and related electronics equipment were confiscated by authorities Wednesday and Thursday, as they swooped down in separate raids of suspected counterfeiters here and in a Bulacan industrial park.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) raided the Enjoy Electronics Subic International along the Corregidor Highway at the Ilanin West District in this free port on Thursday, February 6, and seized counterfeit television units worth P9 million.

The day before, February 5, CIDG agents stormed the Hot Screen Electric Corp. located along Global Street at the Sterling Industrial Park in Barangay Libtong, Meycauayan, Bulacan and confiscated P43.36 million worth of electronics, the investigation arm of the Philippine National Police (PNP) also said.

CIDG Police Capt. Jan Michael Jardin, who supervised the Subic operation, said it was part of “Oplan Megashopper”, which targets those engaged in large-scale illegal manufacturing and distribution of consumer goods.

The Subic raid yielded 41 counterfeit television (TV) sets; 25 boxes containing 2,000 pieces of TV mother boards; 40 boxes containing 1,286 pieces of TV panel boards; 50 boxes with 830 pieces of TV back covers; 313 TV front covers; 100 TV speakers; 310 TV power cords; and 4,000 TV power boards, among others.

However, authorities have yet to locate officials of the erring firm, namely: Zuhai Huang, who is company treasurer; and shareholders Wang Teng Teng, Huang Xiaoping, and Huang Wufa. All are said to be residents of Ilanin West District where the manufacturing facility is also located.

The operation under a search warrant issued by Judge Sheryll Dolendo Tulabing of RTC Branch 28, Manila for violation of Section 155, in relation to Section 170 of R.A. 8293 or Trademark Infringement Law, was undertaken by CIDG Pampanga PFU, in cooperation CIDG Bataan PFU, the SBMA Law Enforcement Department, SBMA Intelligence and Investigation Office, PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, Morong Municipal Police Station, and the Bataan Provincial Police Office.

In the Bulacan raid, operatives arrested four suspects, including Chi Ho, a Chinese national who owns the Hot Screen Electric Corp.

The operatives seized from the Bulacan firm 3,183 units of smart TV of various brands and sizes; as well as assorted items like TV assembly, panels, monitors, remote control, back casings, power supplies, speakers, light-emitting diodes (LED) boards and monitors and glass front covers, among others.

Those arrested were charged with violations of Article 18 (a) of RA 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, for manufacturing and offering for sale, distributing in commerce, or importing into the Philippines consumer products which are not in conformity with applicable consumer product quality or safety standards as promulgated by the law of the Philippines.

CIDG chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said “Oplan Megashopper” is designed to curb illegal manufacturing operations that undermine legitimate business operations and threaten local economy, and is in line with government policy to protect consumer interests, promote the general welfare, and establish standards of conduct for business and industry.