Officials back Marbilâ€™s term extension as PNP chief

Officials back Marbil’s term extension as PNP chief

MANILA, Philippines — Talks of possible grumblings within the Philippine National Police to the extension of the term of Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil as PNP chief were shut down by officials who expressed support to his continuous leadership.

In a joint statement released yesterday, the heads of police regional offices, national support units, PNP corps of officers and other officials lauded President Marcos’ decision to extend Marbil’s term for four more months.

“This decision reflects the commander-in-chief’s firm commitment to strengthening law enforcement and upholding discipline, integrity and accountability within the ranks of the PNP,” the statement reads in part.

Marbil was supposed to retire from the police organization on Feb. 7, when he reached the compulsory retirement age of 56.

In supporting the term extension, the officials noted that the PNP has reduced crime rates through intensified police operation and strengthened community partnership, among other achievements, during the past 10 months that Marbil steered the organization.

“By embracing modern policing strategies and technological innovations, Gen. Marbil has greatly enhanced the PNP’s capability to address evolving security challenges, creating safer communities and a more resilient nation,” the officials said.

They also lauded Marbil’s stance for police officers to observe the rule of law in implementing law enforcement operations.

“With his continued leadership, the 235,000-strong PNP is poised to achieve even greater heights of excellence, ensuring a secure and harmonious environment for all Filipinos,” the officials said.

The officers also vowed to safeguard the country from any threat that may arise during the midterm election period.