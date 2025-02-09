^

Nation

Officials back Marbil’s term extension as PNP chief

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
February 9, 2025 | 12:00am
Officials back Marbilâ€™s term extension as PNP chief
Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil
PHILIPINE STAR / RYAN BALDEMOR

MANILA, Philippines — Talks of possible grumblings within the Philippine National Police to the extension of the term of Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil as PNP chief were shut down by officials who expressed support to his continuous leadership.

In a joint statement released yesterday, the heads of police regional offices, national support units, PNP corps of officers and other officials lauded President Marcos’ decision to extend Marbil’s term for four more months.

“This decision reflects the commander-in-chief’s firm commitment to strengthening law enforcement and upholding discipline, integrity and accountability within the ranks of the PNP,” the statement reads in part.

Marbil was supposed to retire from the police organization on Feb. 7, when he reached the compulsory retirement age of 56.

In supporting the term extension, the officials noted that the PNP has reduced crime rates through intensified police operation and strengthened community partnership, among other achievements, during the past 10 months that Marbil steered the organization.

“By embracing modern policing strategies and technological innovations, Gen. Marbil has greatly enhanced the PNP’s capability to address evolving security challenges, creating safer communities and a more resilient nation,” the officials said.

They also lauded Marbil’s stance for police officers to observe the rule of law in implementing law enforcement operations.

“With his continued leadership, the 235,000-strong PNP is poised to achieve even greater heights of excellence, ensuring a secure and harmonious environment for all Filipinos,” the officials said.

The officers also vowed to safeguard the country from any threat that may arise during the midterm election period.

ROMMEL FRANCISCO MARBIL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sulu&rsquo;s second highest education official shot dead

Sulu’s second highest education official shot dead

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
A gunman shot dead on Friday afternoon, February 7, in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo, Sulu a high education official in the...
Nation
fbtw
Drug den shut down, 5 arrested in PDEA raids

Drug den shut down, 5 arrested in PDEA raids

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 padlocked a drug den and arrested five shabu traffickers in separate operations...
Nation
fbtw
MILF official employed in BARMM killed in gun attack

MILF official employed in BARMM killed in gun attack

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Gunmen killed on Friday, February 7, an official of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front employed as a municipal chief of the...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio Mpox cases now 4

Baguio Mpox cases now 4

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Two new Mpox cases have been recorded in this city, bringing to four the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.
Nation
fbtw
2 BARMM humanitarian workers die in sea mishap

2 BARMM humanitarian workers die in sea mishap

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Two employees of the Bangsamoro government’s Project Tabang died in a sea mishap on Saturday morning, February 8, while...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP commends cop injured in arrest of party-list nominee

PNP commends cop injured in arrest of party-list nominee

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A police officer who was injured while arresting Magsasaka party-list nominee Lejun dela Cruz, who is wanted for murder, was...
Nation
fbtw

Sulu education official shot dead

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
An official of the Department of Education in Sulu was killed in an attack by an unidentified assailant in Jolo on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
2 die as boat sinks off Tawi-Tawi

2 die as boat sinks off Tawi-Tawi

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Two workers of the Bangsamoro regional government’s Project Tabang died after their motorized boat capsized in the waters...
Nation
fbtw

Napolcom, IBP to provide legal aid to indigents, cops

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
The National Police Commission and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines have agreed to provide free legal assistance to victims of police abuses as well as police officers accused of offenses committed in the performance...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with