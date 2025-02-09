PNP general sends surrender feelers

MANILA, Philippines — One of the police generals ordered arrested over alleged irregularities in the seizure of 990 kilos of shabu worth P6.7 billion in Tondo, Manila in 2022 has sent surrender feelers and is ready to return to the country.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director, said they are just formalizing the request for the return of the general who is abroad.

“There are already steps being undertaken for his return and posting of bail,” Torre told reporters in an interview.

While Torre did not disclose the general’s name, retired Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos Jr. was among the retired and active Philippine National Police (PNP) officers who were ordered arrested by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 44 for violation of Section 92 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The court set the bail at P200,000. It also exonerated him of the non-bailable offense of planting of evidence.

Torre said they would fetch the general once he arrives in the country and would assist him to post bail.

The other senior police official, former PNP Drug Enforcement Group director retired Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo, remains in hiding.

Torre said they are searching for Domingo in various areas in Mindanao where the latter is from.

Asked about Domingo’s assertion that he will never surrender, Torre said it is up to his former colleague if he intends to evade arrest for the rest of his life.

“Eventually, the long arm of the law will catch up with him,” Torre said.