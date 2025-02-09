^

Nation

CHR cautions police vs ‘Oplan Katok’

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
February 9, 2025 | 12:00am
CHR cautions police vs â€˜Oplan Katokâ€™
Logo of Commission on Human Rights.
Commission on Human Rights

MANILA, Philippines —  The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has cautioned the Philippine National Police (PNP) on its plan to conduct a door-to-door campaign to encourage gunowners to renew their licenses or surrender unlicensed firearms.

In a statement, the CHR said it recognized concerns raised over the implementation of “Oplan Katok” especially during the campaign season for the 2025 elections.

“While ‘Oplan Katok’ is presented as a routine operation, door-to-door visits by police officers – especially without a court-issued warrant – may inadvertently cause fear or intimidation among individuals,” the CHR said.

“In line with this, we urge the PNP to ensure that all operations uphold the rights and dignity of individuals, without undue pressure or coercion,” the statement read in part.

The CHR cited a provision of the Constitution that “explicitly protects individual against unwarranted searches and seizures, affirming that law enforcement must operate within the bounds of legal and procedural safeguards.”

“Transparency and strict adherence to constitutional rights are imperative to prevent perceptions of misuse or intimidation – particularly in the highly charged political climate of an election season,” the agency said.

Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia earlier urged the PNP to suspend “Oplan Katok” during the election season, saying it may cause fear among voters.

The PNP defended the initiative and said it would issue additional guidelines to prevent abuse and ensure proper implementation.

The CHR has repeatedly called for peaceful and orderly elections and has initiated several investigations into reported incidents of violence, including attacks on local election officials and candidates.

“The commission expresses its utmost concern on the recurring reports of local officials being attacked and killed as these undermine the integrity and effectiveness of public service and cultivates a culture of fear and violence in communities,” it said in a separate statement this week.

“This also jeopardizes the safety of individuals. We must be reminded that a secure environment is essential for conducting proper and credible elections, thereby enabling every citizen and voter to participate in political processes without fear for their safety,” it added.

CHR

PNP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sulu&rsquo;s second highest education official shot dead

Sulu’s second highest education official shot dead

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
A gunman shot dead on Friday afternoon, February 7, in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo, Sulu a high education official in the...
Nation
fbtw
Drug den shut down, 5 arrested in PDEA raids

Drug den shut down, 5 arrested in PDEA raids

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 padlocked a drug den and arrested five shabu traffickers in separate operations...
Nation
fbtw
MILF official employed in BARMM killed in gun attack

MILF official employed in BARMM killed in gun attack

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Gunmen killed on Friday, February 7, an official of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front employed as a municipal chief of the...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio Mpox cases now 4

Baguio Mpox cases now 4

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Two new Mpox cases have been recorded in this city, bringing to four the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.
Nation
fbtw
2 BARMM humanitarian workers die in sea mishap

2 BARMM humanitarian workers die in sea mishap

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Two employees of the Bangsamoro government’s Project Tabang died in a sea mishap on Saturday morning, February 8, while...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kidnap victims&rsquo; remains found in Cavite

Kidnap victims’ remains found in Cavite

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The remains of a Chinese woman and her minor son, who were among nine people seized by armed men in Muntinlupa in 2023, were...
Nation
fbtw
1,517 HFMD cases logged nationwide

1,517 HFMD cases logged nationwide

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
Up to 1,517 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) were recorded across the country from Jan. 1 to 18, according to...
Nation
fbtw
ASF outbreaks down, but pork prices still up

ASF outbreaks down, but pork prices still up

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Outbreaks of African swine fever have continued to go down with only 130 barangays now reporting ASF infections from 133 in...
Nation
fbtw
3 killed in Zamboanga City shooting

3 killed in Zamboanga City shooting

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 day ago
Three men on a motorcycle were shot dead by an unidentified gunman in a convoy of three sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in this...
Nation
fbtw
Shellfish ban up in 4 areas

Shellfish ban up in 4 areas

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
A shellfish ban has been issued in four areas in the country after their bodies of water were found to contain algae that...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with