CHR cautions police vs â€˜Oplan Katokâ€™

CHR cautions police vs ‘Oplan Katok’

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has cautioned the Philippine National Police (PNP) on its plan to conduct a door-to-door campaign to encourage gunowners to renew their licenses or surrender unlicensed firearms.

In a statement, the CHR said it recognized concerns raised over the implementation of “Oplan Katok” especially during the campaign season for the 2025 elections.

“While ‘Oplan Katok’ is presented as a routine operation, door-to-door visits by police officers – especially without a court-issued warrant – may inadvertently cause fear or intimidation among individuals,” the CHR said.

“In line with this, we urge the PNP to ensure that all operations uphold the rights and dignity of individuals, without undue pressure or coercion,” the statement read in part.

The CHR cited a provision of the Constitution that “explicitly protects individual against unwarranted searches and seizures, affirming that law enforcement must operate within the bounds of legal and procedural safeguards.”

“Transparency and strict adherence to constitutional rights are imperative to prevent perceptions of misuse or intimidation – particularly in the highly charged political climate of an election season,” the agency said.

Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia earlier urged the PNP to suspend “Oplan Katok” during the election season, saying it may cause fear among voters.

The PNP defended the initiative and said it would issue additional guidelines to prevent abuse and ensure proper implementation.

The CHR has repeatedly called for peaceful and orderly elections and has initiated several investigations into reported incidents of violence, including attacks on local election officials and candidates.

“The commission expresses its utmost concern on the recurring reports of local officials being attacked and killed as these undermine the integrity and effectiveness of public service and cultivates a culture of fear and violence in communities,” it said in a separate statement this week.

“This also jeopardizes the safety of individuals. We must be reminded that a secure environment is essential for conducting proper and credible elections, thereby enabling every citizen and voter to participate in political processes without fear for their safety,” it added.