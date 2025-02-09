^

BI deports Indian fugitive linked to terrorism

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
February 9, 2025 | 12:00am
Joginder Gyong, also known as Gupta Kant, was kicked out of the country on Feb. 1, according to a statement the BI issued yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) deported an Indian fugitive wanted for high-profile crimes that included drug and firearms smuggling, money laundering and terrorism.

Joginder Gyong, also known as Gupta Kant, was kicked out of the country on Feb. 1, according to a statement the BI issued yesterday.

Indian law enforcers arrested him upon arrival at the airport, it added.

The BI said Gyong is a subject of an Interpol red notice and wanted for “at least 26 serious criminal cases across multiple states in India” that included “murder, attempted murder, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.”

“He is also accused of procuring illegal firearms, organizing contract killings and leading an extensive extortion network targeting businessmen and professionals,” the BI added.

Gyong fled to the Philippines carrying a “fraudulently acquired Nepalese passport under the name Kant Gupta.”

Aside from Gyong, the BI also expelled 26 foreigners – 23 Chinese and three Malaysians – who were among the 450 people arrested in January 2025 for various immigration offenses.            

