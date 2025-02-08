Baguio Mpox cases now 4
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Two new Mpox cases have been recorded in this city, bringing to four the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.
Donnabel Panes, chief of the city health services office’s epidemiology and surveillance unit, said the new cases, both 21 years old, have been isolated and are nearing recovery.
Panes said the patients are being closely monitored and contact tracing is being conducted to prevent the spread of the disease.
She said there is no cause for alarm, adding that the public should learn more about Mpox, its risk factors and how to prevent getting infected.
The World Health Organization has identified five risk factors for contracting Mpox: having multiple sexual partners, engaging in MSM or men having sex with men, having a housemate diagnosed with the disease, exposure to health workers and traveling to countries with high Mpox cases.
Mpox can be transmitted through close physical or skin-to-skin contact, respiratory secretions and contact with objects contaminated with fluid or blood of an Mpox patient.
The public has been reminded to wear face masks, sanitize with alcohol when outdoors and wash hands regularly to avoid contracting the disease.
