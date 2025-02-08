^

Nation

Baguio Mpox cases now 4

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
February 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Baguio Mpox cases now 4
A health worker takes a sample at the Mpox treatment centre of the Nyiragongo general referral hospital, north of the town of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 16, 2024. Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said in a video message that the country "has recorded 15,664 potential cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the year", with all 26 provinces affected. The United Nations (UN) health agency was concerned by the rise in cases and fatalities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the spread to Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.
AFP / Guerchom Ndebo

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Two new Mpox cases have been recorded in this city, bringing to four the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

Donnabel Panes, chief of the city health services office’s epidemiology and surveillance unit, said the new cases, both 21 years old, have been isolated and are nearing recovery.

Panes said the patients are being closely monitored and contact tracing is being conducted to prevent the spread of the disease.

She said there is no cause for alarm, adding that the public should learn more about Mpox, its risk factors and how to prevent getting infected.

The World Health Organization has identified five risk factors for contracting Mpox: having multiple sexual partners, engaging in MSM or men having sex with men, having a housemate diagnosed with the disease, exposure to health workers and traveling to countries with high Mpox cases.

Mpox can be transmitted through close physical or skin-to-skin contact, respiratory secretions and contact with objects contaminated with fluid or blood of an Mpox patient.

The public has been reminded to wear face masks, sanitize with alcohol when outdoors and wash hands regularly to avoid contracting the disease.

