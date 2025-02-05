^

18-year-old nabbed in Pasay narcotics buy-bust

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 5, 2025 | 5:39pm
Drug and non-drug evidence seized from a 18-year-old suspect in Pasay City on Feb. 4, 2025.
SPD / Handout

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect and confiscated illegal drugs worth approximately P50,390 during a buy-bust operation in Pasay City on Friday, February 4.

In a statement by the Southern Police District on Wednesday, February 5, the suspect, who is listed on the local drug watchlist, was caught with methamphetamine, locally known as “shabu,” and high-grade marijuana leaves with an estimated total amount of P50,390.00.

The operation took place in Barangay 56, Zone 7, Pasay City, at around 6:30 p.m. Police reported recovering 5.8 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P39,440 and 7.3 grams of high-grade dried marijuana worth P10,950.

Additional items confiscated during the operation included a violet plastic ziplock containing suspected kush, six small heat-sealed transparent sachets with suspected shabu, a gray coin purse, and a P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

The seized drugs will undergo qualitative and quantitative analysis at the Southern Police District forensic unit.

The suspect is currently detained at the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Pasay police station. Charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against them.

 

