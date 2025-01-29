^

Nation

7 more Dawlah Islamiya members surrender to Army

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 29, 2025 | 4:05pm
The entrance to Camp Siongco in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte province, the operation center of the 6th Infantry Division, the Philippine Army’s largest unit that has four brigades and more than a dozen battalions.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Seven more members of the Dawlah Islamiya surrendered to local executives and senior Army officials in Midsayap, North Cotabato on Tuesday, January 28.

Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said on Wednesday, January 29, that the seven terrorists yielded through the efforts of Mayors Rolly Sacdalan of Midsayap and Anwar Saluwag of Nabalawag and senior officials of the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion and the 602nd Infantry Brigade.

The now-diminished Dawlah Islamiya and its ally, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, have been implicated in numerous deadly bombings across Central Mindanao in recent years. Both groups are also known for targeting buses and business establishments whose owners refuse to pay protection money.

The seven terrorists first turned in two M14 assault rifles, an M1 Garand rifle, M79 grenade launchers and improvised explosive devices to the 34th IB before they pledged allegiance to the government during a surrender rite on Tuesday at the social hall of the Midsayap local government unit.

They renounced their membership with the Dawlah Islamiya and promised to reform for good in the presence of Sacdalan, Saluwag and officials of the 34th IB and Col. Ricky Bunayog, commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade.

More than 400 members of the Dawlah Islamiya and the BIFF had surrendered in batches to units of 6th ID in different towns in Central Mindanao since December 2023. 

