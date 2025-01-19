7 passengers missing off Cagayan island found

BAGUIO CITY —All seven villagers reported missing off Calayan Island in Cagayan province last Wednesday, January 15, were found safe on Friday afternoon, January 17.

The Cagayan Public Information Office said Calayan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Joe Robert Arirao confirmed that the seven individuals, five crew members of the sea vessel Ren-Zen 2, two passengers, including a Philippine Coast Guard personnel—received immediate medical care.

The vessel was reportedly found Friday afternoon near Dalupiri Island.

Arirao also said that the seven individuals are waiting for favorable weather conditions before heading to mainland Calayan.

The crew of the sea vessel Ren-Zen 2 told authorities in Dalupiri that they encountered mechanical problems while traveling between Calayan and Dalupiri, prompting them to seek shelter on Dalupiri Island for repairs with the help of local villagers.

The crew also reported that they couldn't seek immediate help due to the lack of cellular phone signal in the area.

The seven individuals left Claveria, Cagayan at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday and were headed to Dilam, Calayan.