^

Nation

No actions yet on BARMM poll deferment bill in Senate

Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 9:35am
No actions yet on BARMM poll deferment bill in Senate
The BARMM administration building in Cotabato City.
PNA / Photo courtesy of Bangsamoro Information Office-BARMM

MANILA – After multiple calls from various stakeholders to suspend the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Senate seems to have no plan yet to legislate the proposed measure a few months before the elections.

Records of the Senate revealed that as of this date, no hearing was scheduled to deliberate on the bill even its counterpart measure was already approved on final reading by the House.

The sessions of both legislative chambers will only last until February 8 before taking a break to accommodate the 2025 midterm election campaign period.

The 19th Congress will reconvene from June 2 until June 13, at which point it will adjourn sine die. 

The counterpart bill has already been approved on the third and final reading on December 17, 2024.

Senate president Chiz Escudero, in November 2024, filed a bill to formalize his proposal seeking to defer the BARMM parliamentary elections.

BARMM stakeholders and public officials have expressed their support for the deferment of the 2025 elections in the region. However, the Senate remains silent on the said proposal a few months before the elections begin in May.

Groups and stakeholders continue to call on the upper chamber to take action on the said bill.

"This purposeful resetting is intended to ensure that the electoral process is conducted with integrity and safeguards the fundamental right of suffrage by creating the conditions indispensable for its meaningful exercise," Basilan Gov. Jim Hataman Salliman, Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr., Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulraof Macacua and Tawi-Tawi Gov. Yshmael Sali previously said in a joint statement.

The governors maintained that the cause of their call is not politics, as it is the responsibility of the legislature to consider the welfare of BARMM residents.

Some 10 Basilan mayors, including Roderick Furigay of Lamitan City, Nasser Abubakar of Lantawan, Moner Manisan of Tabuan Lasa, Jomar Maturan of Ungkaya Pukan, Jaydeefar Lajid of Albarka, Alih Sali of Akbar, Arsina Kahing-Nanoh of Muhtamad, Jul-Adnan Hataman of Sumisip, Arcam Istarul of Tipo-Tipo, and Talib Pawaki of Hj. Muhammad Ajul has also shown support for the postponement of the said election.

In passing House Bill No. 11144, Speaker Martin Romualdez said the one-year postponement "would allow for more time for the promotion of broader participation from political parties and the electorate, and enhance their understanding of new electoral processes."

BARMM

SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comelec ensuring Negros elections amid Kanlaon threats

Comelec ensuring Negros elections amid Kanlaon threats

By Gilbert Bayoran | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered officials of provincial joint security coordinating centers in Negros provinces to...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio flagged over P4.43 billion savings

Baguio flagged over P4.43 billion savings

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the city government of Baguio for having P4.43 billion in time deposits and several high...
Nation
fbtw
Chinese nabbed for kidnap of female compatriot

Chinese nabbed for kidnap of female compatriot

By Ed Amoroso | 11 hours ago
A Chinese national was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of his compatriot in Cavite on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
P8.7M worth of cannabis leaves seized from abandoned vehicle in La Union; P2M in CAR

P8.7M worth of cannabis leaves seized from abandoned vehicle in La Union; P2M in CAR

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Authorities from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Region 1 and La Union police seized 73 kilograms of dried cannabis...
Nation
fbtw

Central Luzon to have 3 new bishops

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Three Catholic bishops will be installed in separate dioceses in Central Luzon in the first quarter of the year.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Footbridge project for ethnic Blaans in highland town completed

Footbridge project for ethnic Blaans in highland town completed

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Ethnic Blaans in the highlands around Datalblao in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat, are optimistic about earning more from farming...
Nation
fbtw
Muntinlupa court issues gag order in Sotto-Yap case

Muntinlupa court issues gag order in Sotto-Yap case

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
A Muntinlupa court has ordered all parties involved in the cyber libel case against director Darryl Yap not to disclose or...
Nation
fbtw
2 South Korean fugitives face deportation

2 South Korean fugitives face deportation

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration is set to deport two South Korean fugitives who are reportedly both subjects of an Interpol red...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon spews ash anew

Kanlaon spews ash anew

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Amid the threat of another eruption, Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island twice emitted ash yesterday, the Philippine Institute...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with