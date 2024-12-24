2 students drown in Kalinga River

Police identified the victims as Renz Cherlxon Mangulad, a second year Criminology student at University of Cagayan Valley, and Mark Denver Bunagan, a freshman Marine Transportation student.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Two college students from Cagayan drowned after being swept away by a strong river undercurrent in Barangay Aciga in Pinukpuk town, Kalinga over the weekend.

Initial reports said the two were with a group visiting the Kalinga Boulders at Sitio Buntoc when they swam across a river. After reaching the opposite bank, the two tried to swim back but were swept away by the undercurrent.

Their companions, Maroon Calagui and Angelo Espinosa, called for help from villagers after their rescue attempts failed.

Mangulad and Bunagan were found beneath large stones downstream a few hours later. Both were rushed to the nearest hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.