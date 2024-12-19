20 COA executives complete senior executive development program

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) held its Senior Executive Development Program (SEDP) graduation ceremony for 20 COA executives who had successfully completed the SEDP, including defense of their policy papers. The simple graduation ceremony was held at the COA Sports and Cultural Center on December 17.

The SEDP aims to constantly develop competent and competitive leaders. By virtue of COA Resolution No. 2002-009, the program is mandated to ensure the continuing development and formation of COA’s senior executives to provide competent supervision and leadership thereby ensuring honest and faithful service to the Commission.

COA chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba led COA officials in recognizing the SEDP graduates, noting that the ceremony is the culmination of the graduates’ dedication, perseverance and unwavering desire to grow.

“As you move forward, always remember that leadership is not a solitary journey. It is fortified through collaboration, inclusivity and the shared wisdom of those around you. Let us always uphold the mandates of this Commission – to champion transparency, accountability, and good governance in the service of the nation. And to our resource speakers, today’s celebration reflects the enduring impact of your commitment to nurturing future leaders,” Chairperson Cordoba said.

For his part, Commissioner Roland Café Pondoc encouraged the SEDP graduates to embrace leadership that is defined not by power or prestige, but by integrity, purpose, and commitment to serve the Filipino people.

“As graduates of the program, the knowledge and skills you have gained are essential, but it is your unwavering values and dedication to doing what is right, even when difficult or unpopular, that will shape your legacy. As you move forward, may your actions inspire others and leave a meaningful impact, for true success lies in uplifting others and serving with honor, passion, and love for our nation,” Commissioner Pondoc said.

SEDP Batch 2024 is composed of Auditor Norah Ansao of COA Regional Office BARMM, Auditor Arman Asnawi of COA Regional Office IX, Chief Administrative Officer Aida Bariata of COA Regional Office No. VIII, Director Ulysses M. Dela Cruz of the Information Technology Office, OIC Assistant Director Cherry Doromal of the Information Technology Office, Atty. Azenith Gonzalgo-Pua of the Claims and Adjudication Office-Corporate, Auditor Novilla Guibone of the COA Regional Office No. XIII, Anthony Lewis of the Internal Control Systems Advisory Office, Director Douglas Michael Mallillin of the Office of the Chairperson, Atty. Fahad Mangacop of COA Regional Office XI, Auditor Jennylyn Matila of COA Regional Office No. II, Auditor Alijandro Millete of the National Government Audit Sector (NGAS) Cluster 4 - Defense and Security, Atty. Alexander Mitmug of COA Regional Office BARMM, Atty. Rosario Joy Nebrida of NGAS Cluster 7 - Public Works, Transport and Energy, Auditor Rauf Noor of COA Regional Office XI, OIC- Assistant Director Atty. Eumaida Paala-Tiongson of NGAS Cluster 7- Public Works, Transport and Energy, Auditor Janet Pito of COA Regional Office XI, Auditor Aubrey L. Rico of NGAS Cluster 4 Defense and Security, Atty. Melisa San Miguel-Saluñga of NGAS Cluster 7- Public Works, Transport and Energy Audit Division, and Auditor Janah Tapangan of COA Regional Office No. XIII.

COA assistant commissioner Lito Martin of the Professional and Institutional Development Sector presented the graduates who were subsequently and successfully confirmed by Chairperson Cordoba.

Earlier, the Commission also conducted a recognition ceremony for its resource persons to honor the contributions of COA officials and personnel and other individuals who have significantly supported the conduct of COA’s capacity building interventions and activities. Around 185 COA officials and personnel who acted as resources persons were honored.

Director Roberto Mabagos Jr. read Commissioner Mario Lipana’s inspirational message, which emphasized the value of sharing expertise and knowledge to open new perspectives that are necessary for public service and to encourage serving with dedication and integrity.

COA said it is committed to expand its pool of resource persons to ensure continued efficient and effective delivery of its learning and development programs which are vital to the professional growth of COA employees and other government agencies.