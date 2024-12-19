Missing PWD found chopped, burned in neighborâ€™s backyard

Missing PWD found chopped, burned in neighbor’s backyard

The dismembered and burned body of Mary Jane delos Reyes, 33, a single mother and person with disability, was discovered by her neighbor couple in the latter’s charcoal-making area in Sitio Centro on Tuesday around 10 a.m., according to police.

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna , Philippines — A woman with disability, who was reported missing on Monday morning, was found dead in the backyard of her neighbor in Barangay Barualte, San Juan, Batangas the following day.

While the Batangas Provincial Forensic Unit has been called to examine the scene and recognize the victim, she was positively identified by her sister Marjune delos Reyes through the victim’s dress and a ring found in her possession.

Police are conducting in-depth investigation to determine the cause of the victim’s death.