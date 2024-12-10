30 tons of giant clam shells seized in Sulu

The giant sea clams found in an open field in Barangay Taglibi in Patikul, Sulu on Sunday, December 8, 2024, are now in the custody of the Bangsamoro agriculture and fisheries ministry.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen and personnel of the Bangsamoro agriculture and fisheries ministry seized 30 tons of giant sea clam shells in a joint operation in Barangay Taglibi in Patikul, Sulu on Sunday, December 8.

Officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (MAFAR-BARMM) and the Sulu Maritime Police Station placed at P45 million their estimate of the market value of the giant clams, called “taklobo” in most Philippine vernaculars, seized in an operation assisted by local executives.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Tuesday, December 10, that the giant clams, called “taklobo,” in most Philippine vernaculars, are now in the custody of the MAFAR-BARMM.

MAFAR-BARMM officials said the giant clams (Tridacna gigas) are considered an endangered species.

Macapaz said officials of the Sulu Maritime Police, the Sulu Provincial Police Office and the MAFAR-BARMM are to intensify their common campaign against poaching of giant clams in the territorial seas of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

He said their intelligence agents in Sulu are now trying to identify the poachers who had stockpiled the giant clam shells found in Barangay Taglibi in Patikul, apparently to be sold to a buyer in mainland Mindanao.