3 drug trader arrested in Baguio sting

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 7:09pm
Map of Benguet showing the location of Baguio City
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY—  Three alleged drug traders, whose names are withheld, were arrested in a sting operation led by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera agents, with assistance from police, in Barangay Pinsao Pilot, Baguio City, on Wednesday evening, December 4.

An undercover agent bought two-heat sealed plastic sachets containing five grams of shabu from one of the trio, signaling operatives to close in and catch the drug traders, PDEA-Cordillera regional director Derrick Carreon said. 

He added that two additional sachets of shabu weighing .2 grams were seized when the two other drug dealers were frisked.

The drugs confiscated from the trio, who will face charges of selling illicit substances, were valued at P11,360.00.

