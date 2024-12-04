^

Nation

2 students killed in Cotabato attack

John Unson - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2024 | 12:00am
2 students killed in Cotabato attack
The two Grade 11 students were riding a motorcycle on their way to school when they were attacked by gunmen in Barangay Inug-ug in Pikit, Cotabato.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two high school students were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Pikit, Cotabato yesterday morning.

Muslimin Sandialan and Rafael Indong were on their way to school on a motorcycle when they were shot dead in Sitio Baklayan, Barangay Inug-ug.

Sandialan died at the scene of the incident. He sufferred multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Indong died while being treated in a hospital.

The assailants have fled before responding village officials and watchmen arrived at the crime scene.

