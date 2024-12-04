2 students killed in Cotabato attack
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two high school students were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Pikit, Cotabato yesterday morning.
Muslimin Sandialan and Rafael Indong were on their way to school on a motorcycle when they were shot dead in Sitio Baklayan, Barangay Inug-ug.
Sandialan died at the scene of the incident. He sufferred multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Indong died while being treated in a hospital.
The assailants have fled before responding village officials and watchmen arrived at the crime scene.
- Latest
- Trending