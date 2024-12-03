Taal Volcano erupts in phreatomagmatic event

Smoke was seen from Taal Volcano after a phreatomagmatic eruption at 5:58 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano erupted in a phreatomagmatic event on Tuesday morning, December 3, according to Phivolcs.

This is the third time the Taal Volcano erupted in the past week, since November 26. It remains at Alert Level 1, or low-level unrest.

The minor phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at 5:58 a.m. on Tuesday, producing a grayish plume reaching 2,800 meters. This was captured by the IP Camera of Phivolcs’ Buco Observation Station (VTBC).

Taal Volcano also erupted in a minor phreatic event on November 28 and November 29, which lasted 5 to 6 minutes long. A phreatic eruption is steam-driven and is produced when groundwater comes into contact with hot magma.

Meanwhile, a phreatomagmatic event is when magma interacts with water and creates a more explosive eruption that sometimes includes lava particles.

The plumes generated during those days were considered “voluminous emissions” as they rose as high as 1,200 to 1,500 meters.

In its Tuesday bulletin, Phivolcs recorded two volcanic tremors lasting four minutes on Monday, December 2. There were barely any tremors or earthquakes the past few days. As of November 30, Taal Volcano has been emitting sulfur dioxide at a rate of 7,216 tons per day.

On Tuesday, it generated a 600-meter high plume, which Phivolcs classified as “moderate emissions.”

The sulfur dioxide flux is faster than the previous recorded rate of 6,307 tons per day on November 28.

Due to Taal Volcano’s activity, Phivolcs has warned locals of phreatic eruptions, volcanic earthquakes, ashing events and volcanic gas emissions.

Entry into the Taal Volcano Island or its Permanent Danger Zone is also prohibited.