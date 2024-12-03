^

Nation

Taal Volcano erupts in phreatomagmatic event

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 11:19am
Taal Volcano erupts in phreatomagmatic event
Smoke was seen from Taal Volcano after a phreatomagmatic eruption at 5:58 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2024.
Photos courtesy of Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council Talisay Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano erupted in a phreatomagmatic event on Tuesday morning, December 3, according to Phivolcs.

This is the third time the Taal Volcano erupted in the past week, since November 26. It remains at Alert Level 1, or low-level unrest.

The minor phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at 5:58 a.m. on Tuesday, producing a grayish plume reaching 2,800 meters. This was captured by the IP Camera of Phivolcs’ Buco Observation Station (VTBC).

Taal Volcano also erupted in a minor phreatic event on November 28 and November 29, which lasted 5 to 6 minutes long.  A phreatic eruption is steam-driven and is produced when groundwater comes into contact with hot magma.

Meanwhile, a phreatomagmatic event is when magma interacts with water and creates a more explosive eruption that sometimes includes lava particles.

The plumes generated during those days were considered “voluminous emissions” as they rose as high as 1,200 to 1,500 meters. 

In its Tuesday bulletin, Phivolcs recorded two volcanic tremors lasting four minutes on Monday, December 2. There were barely any tremors or earthquakes the past few days. As of November 30, Taal Volcano has been emitting sulfur dioxide at a rate of 7,216 tons per day.

On Tuesday, it generated a 600-meter high plume, which Phivolcs classified as “moderate emissions.” 

The sulfur dioxide flux is faster than the previous recorded rate of 6,307 tons per day on November 28. 

Due to Taal Volcano’s activity, Phivolcs has warned locals of phreatic eruptions, volcanic earthquakes, ashing events and volcanic gas emissions. 

Entry into the Taal Volcano Island or its Permanent Danger Zone is also prohibited. 

PHIVOLCS

TAAL

TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New naval base eyed in Misamis Oriental

New naval base eyed in Misamis Oriental

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 1 day ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has reiterated the government’s thrust of boosting the country’s defense...
Nation
fbtw

Woman fakes pregnancy after using EDSA busway

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
A woman was arrested for faking her pregnancy to avoid being fined for using the exclusive EDSA bus lane yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Erice appeals Comelec disqualification from 2025 polls

Erice appeals Comelec disqualification from 2025 polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Former Caloocan City representative Edgar Erice yesterday asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to reconsider its decision...
Nation
fbtw
Cop shot dead in Cotabato mall

Cop shot dead in Cotabato mall

By John Unson | 12 hours ago
Gunmen shot dead a bemedaled police intelligence officer in an attack at the parking area of a shopping mall here on...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA moves to address holiday traffic

MMDA moves to address holiday traffic

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is ramping up efforts to manage the growing volume of vehicles along...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP: Bonifacio Day protesters charged

PNP: Bonifacio Day protesters charged

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has filed criminal charges against a militant group leader and a protester for allegedly attacking...
Nation
fbtw

Philippines sets Guinness record for bamboo planting

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Philippines has made it to the Guinness World Record for the most number of people simultaneously planting bamboo in multiple locations in October.
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon spews ash anew

Kanlaon spews ash anew

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island has been spewing ash again, with two events recorded yesterday morning, according to the...
Nation
fbtw

National Museum opens in Davao City

By Sonya Delgado | 12 hours ago
The durian-inspired National Museum of the Philippines opened its doors to the public in Davao City on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with