National Museum opens in Davao City

MANILA, Philippines — The durian-inspired National Museum of the Philippines opened its doors to the public in Davao City on Sunday.

The P300-million, six-story museum has exhibits that showcase biodiversity and natural history, cultural and historical artifacts as well as Mindanao’s priceless treasures and indigenous textiles.

It also features the artworks of Davao-based artists Ang Kiukok, Kublai Millan, Joel Gelamen and Jong Tangiday.

The first four floors of the museum are managed by the National Museum of the Philippines while the Museyo Dabawenyo manages the fifth.

Arvin Manuel Villalon, Mindanao National Museum director said the facility “serves as an actual visualization for children to appreciate the history of the region more than what is written in the books.”

The museum is open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance for all guests is free.

Museum officials ask guests to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

Guests are also urged to bring along their relatives and friends to appreciate the museum.