Cop shot dead in Cotabato mall

Investigators are still trying to determine who is behind the murder of Master Sgt. John Manuel Bongcawil of the intelligence unit of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office, killed in a gun attack at the parking area of a shopping mall in Cotabato City.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen shot dead a bemedaled police intelligence officer in an attack at the parking area of a shopping mall here on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, and Cotabato City police officials separately told reporters yesterday that M/Sgt. John Manuel Bongcawil died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Bongcawil, assigned to the Maguindanao del Norte provincial police office, is known to companions as a hardworking officer who participated in covert operations in recent months that resulted in the arrest of more than 10 suspects in high-profile crimes and acts of terrorism.

Investigation showed that Bongcawil, his wife and children were walking toward their parked car when two men approached and shot him repeatedly.

Macapaz said probers have established that the attack was work-related.