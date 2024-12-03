^

Nation

Cop shot dead in Cotabato mall

John Unson - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2024 | 12:00am
Cop shot dead in Cotabato mall
Investigators are still trying to determine who is behind the murder of Master Sgt. John Manuel Bongcawil of the intelligence unit of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office, killed in a gun attack at the parking area of a shopping mall in Cotabato City.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen shot dead a bemedaled police intelligence officer in an attack at the parking area of a shopping mall here on Sunday. 

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, and Cotabato City police officials separately told reporters yesterday that M/Sgt. John Manuel Bongcawil died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Bongcawil, assigned to the Maguindanao del Norte provincial police office, is known to companions as a hardworking officer who participated in covert operations in recent months that resulted in the arrest of more than 10 suspects in high-profile crimes and acts of terrorism.

Investigation showed that Bongcawil, his wife and children were walking toward their parked car when two men approached and shot him repeatedly.

Macapaz said probers have established that the attack was work-related.

DEAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New naval base eyed in Misamis Oriental

New naval base eyed in Misamis Oriental

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 1 day ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. has reiterated the government’s thrust of boosting the country’s defense...
Nation
fbtw
Police intelligence agent shot dead in Cotabato City

Police intelligence agent shot dead in Cotabato City

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Gunmen shot dead a bemedalled police intelligence agent in an attack at the supposedly guarded parking area of a shopping...
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao provincial gov't engineer, driver hurt in ambush

Maguindanao provincial gov't engineer, driver hurt in ambush

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
An engineer from the provincial government of Maguindanao del Sur and his driver were wounded in an ambush in the town proper...
Nation
fbtw
Cops seize P20-M worth of imported cigarettes in Zamboanga del Sur

Cops seize P20-M worth of imported cigarettes in Zamboanga del Sur

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Policemen confiscated around P20 million worth of Indonesian-made cigarettes that a van-type truck was to deliver to buyers...
Nation
fbtw

‘8,000 drivers, operators withdraw from PUVMP’

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Around 8,000 jeepney drivers and operators have withdrawn from the public utility vehicle modernization program of the government, according to transport group Manibela.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

National Museum opens in Davao City

By Sonya Delgado | 1 hour ago
The durian-inspired National Museum of the Philippines opened its doors to the public in Davao City on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw

Pangasinan bans pawning 4Ps cash cards

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Pangasinan is banning the practice of pledging the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps cash cards as loan collateral.
Nation
fbtw
BI denies Indonesian entry to Philippines

BI denies Indonesian entry to Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
Immigration officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 last week denied the entry of an Indonesian...
Nation
fbtw
Philippine Eagle &lsquo;Chick No. 30&rsquo; dies

Philippine Eagle ‘Chick No. 30’ dies

By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
A Philippine Eagle chick hatched via artificial insemination has died, the Philippine Eagle Foundation announced, in a fresh...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with