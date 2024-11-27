NBI transfers HQ to Pasay

The NBI moved to its Quezon City office last year after the local government of Manila condemned the bureau’s original headquarters on Taft Avenue in 2019. The building was demolished in June 2023 to make way for a new facility that is expected to be completed in 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation has relocated its temporary headquarters from G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City to Macapagal Avenue in Pasay City, NBI Director Jaime Santiago told The STAR yesterday.

Santiago said the NBI has begun transferring equipment from the VTech Tower in Quezon City to the Filinvest Building in Pasay.

The director’s office was the first to move into the newly rented facility.

