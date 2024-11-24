DOH records 80% hike in dengue cases

^

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
November 24, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded an increase of over 80 percent in dengue cases in the country.

In its latest Disease Surveillance Report, the agency said there were 340,860 cases of dengue recorded from Jan. 1 to Nov. 16, or 81 percent higher compared to the 188,574 cases reported during the same period in 2023.

The report also showed fewer deaths due to dengue at 881 – a case fatality rate of 0.26 percent compared to a CFR of 0.34 percent last year.

Health officials said the lower number of deaths this year, despite the higher number of cases, is an indication that people are seeking early consultation and hospitals are doing better at case management.

The DOH urged the public to continue cleaning places where water usually accumulates, especially in the regions affected by typhoons Kristine, Leon, Marce, Nika, Ofel and Pepito.

“It is possible that more parts of the country are now threatened with dengue given the presence of stagnant water where mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus thrive,” the DOH said.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa also urged the public to stay alert and continue efforts to protect themselves and communities against dengue.

“Seek medical attention at the nearest clinic or health center at the first sign of dengue symptoms,” Herbosa said.

The DOH emphasized the 4S strategy in combatting dengue: Search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds, self-protection measures, seek early consultation and support fogging operations.

Dengue is an acute viral infection that affects mostly young children and infants. It is transmitted through a bite of dengue-infected Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

