PNP gearing up for recalibrated war on drugs

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2024 | 12:00am
PNP gearing up for recalibrated war on drugs
PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine National Police (PNP) is gearing up for its recalibrated human rights-based anti-drug campaign under the Marcos administration.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday said they are finalizing the Anti-Illegal Drug Campaign Roadmap 2024-2028, a strategic framework aimed at intensifying operations against dangerous drugs while ensuring that human rights are observed.

Marbil explained that the roadmap draws on lessons from the past as he acknowledged the sacrifices of thousands of police officers who bore the burden of enforcement efforts.

The PNP Drug Enforcement Group, the primary anti-narcotics unit of the police force, is developing the plan.

“This roadmap is a testament to our dedication to protecting lives and upholding human dignity. It honors the heroism of our police force and aims to foster a safer, drug-free Philippines,” Marbil said in a statement.

He had previously said that 1,286 police officers were affected by the war on drugs of former president Rodrigo Duterte, a campaign that critics said was marred by extrajudicial killings and other human rights abuses.

Of the figure, 312 were killed and 974 were injured. The others faced either criminal or administrative cases, which led to either their conviction or dismissal from service.

Marbil said the roadmap would reflect President Marcos’ commitment to a bloodless and community-oriented campaign to eradicate illegal drugs.

“This roadmap embodies a clear, strategic direction that aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for a humane and effective approach to solving the drug problem,” Marbil said.

He stressed that the campaign is not only about enforcement, but also prevention and partnership with other stakeholders to protect Filipinos from illegal drugs.

“We will end the scourge of illegal drugs through a united, compassionate and rights-based approach,” the PNP chief said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) maintained that it is not giving rewards to its personnel for killing drug suspects.

PDEA spokesman Laurefel Gabales gave the assurance during the Kapihan sa Manila Hotel news forum, noting that what the agency is implementing is Operation Private Eye, a reward system for confidential informants.

Gabales said representatives from the academe, religious sector and business organizations are involved in the assessment for the recipients of the cash incentives.

“They are the ones who will assess if the reward is suitable to those that are caught,” Gabales said.

