Barangay chairman shot dead in Nueva Ecija

Col. Ferdinand Gemino, Nueva Ecija police provincial director, said barangay chairman Mark Vic Pascual was meeting with a group of barangay workers when the suspects arrived in a car and fired their guns.

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — The chairman of Barangay Don Mariano Marcos in Jaen, Nueva Ecija was shot dead by unidentified men in a dawn attack on Wednesday.

Gemino said investigators are looking into the incident to identify and arrest the assailants. They are also determining if the killing is related to the upcoming polls.

Pascual, a nephew of Jaen Mayor Sylvia Austria, ran unopposed during the 2022 elections.