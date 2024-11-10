Police create 2 teams to probe P2 million heist

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Two special investigation teams were formed to track five men who posed as anti-illegal drug agents to rob a family of P2 million in San Pedro City, Laguna on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Jaime Federio, San Pedro City police chief, said the two groups were given different assignments to expedite the resolution of the case.

“One team from tracker operatives are dispatched to pursue a red vehicle used by the five men as a get-away car,” Federio said.

The other team, he added, is looking for witnesses and evidence, which include the result of the forensic examination at the crime scene.

Police have tagged one individual as a person of interest, after one of the victims claimed that one of the five men is their client in the buy and sell business and owes them P1.6 million.