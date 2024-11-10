^

Nation

Police create 2 teams to probe P2 million heist

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2024 | 12:00am
Police create 2 teams to probe P2 million heist
Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) on October 18, 2024.
STAR / Edd Gumban

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Two special investigation teams were formed to track five men who posed as anti-illegal drug agents to rob a family of P2 million in San Pedro City, Laguna on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Jaime Federio, San Pedro City police chief, said the two groups were given different assignments to expedite the resolution of the case.

“One team from tracker operatives are dispatched to pursue a red vehicle used by the five men as a get-away car,” Federio said.

The other team, he added, is looking for witnesses and evidence, which include the result of the forensic examination at the crime scene.

Police have tagged one individual as a person of interest, after one of the victims claimed that one of the five men is their client in the buy and sell business and owes them P1.6 million.

vuukle comment

LAGUNA

SAN PEDRO CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sherwin says he never lent out protocol plate

Sherwin says he never lent out protocol plate

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday belied reports that he was involved in the illegal entry of a Cadillac Escalade at the Edsa...
Nation
fbtw
Deputy LTO chief, business owners shot in Calapan

Deputy LTO chief, business owners shot in Calapan

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A heated argument over a routine Land Transport Office checkpoint inspection led to the shooting of the LTO assistant district...
Nation
fbtw
MNLF's party all set for BARMM parliamentary polls

MNLF's party all set for BARMM parliamentary polls

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
The political party of the Moro National Liberation Front officially pitted on Friday its candidates for the 80-seat Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw
Cops seize P3.5-M worth shabu in General Santos operation

Cops seize P3.5-M worth shabu in General Santos operation

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Non-uniformed policemen seized P3.5 million worth of shabu from two dealers entrapped in Barangay Dadiangas West in General...
Nation
fbtw
Reverse traffic on EDSA busway eyed

Reverse traffic on EDSA busway eyed

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) may enforce counterflow traffic on the EDSA busway to make it dangerous for unauthorized...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon City&rsquo;s No. 2 most wanted nabbed

Quezon City’s No. 2 most wanted nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The second most wanted fugitive who has been tagged in shooting incidents in Quezon City was arrested last Friday mornin...
Nation
fbtw
Raps filed vs 5 Nigerians nabbed for kidnapping

Raps filed vs 5 Nigerians nabbed for kidnapping

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Criminal cases have been filed against five Nigerians who were arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga on Thursday for allegedly...
Nation
fbtw

Valenzuela, Pasig governments donate P24.5 million to Kristine-hit localities

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Valenzuela City and Pasig City governments are donating a total of P24.5 million in financial assistance to provinces badly affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.
Nation
fbtw
100 OFWs to get housing grant approvals under 4PH

100 OFWs to get housing grant approvals under 4PH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
At least 100 overseas Filipino workers and their families are set to receive grant approvals for their housing applications...
Nation
fbtw
Galvez backs BARMM poll postponement

Galvez backs BARMM poll postponement

By SheilaÂ Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. has backed Senate Bill 2862, which seeks to postpone the first Bangsamoro Autonomous...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with