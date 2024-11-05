Kidnapperâ€™s child gives info on Eastman case

^

Nation

Kidnapper’s child gives info on Eastman case

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
November 5, 2024 | 12:00am
The photo shows Elliot Onil Eastman, the American kidnapping victim.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A child of one of the principal suspects in the case of American national Elliot Onil Eastman has provided information about the kidnapping that occurred in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte more than two weeks ago.

Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson for the Philippine National Police (PNP), said the information included details from the time Eastman was taken from the house of his parents-in-law in Barangay Poblacion to the victim’s transport in a motorized boat.

Fajardo said the information is still subject for verification.

“This is still subject to validation as the information was reportedly relayed to the child by one of the principal suspects,” Fajardo said at a press briefing at Camp Crame yesterday.

The child reportedly told authorities that the white motorized boat used to transport Eastman was repainted to avoid detection.

“The joint task group of the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines is currently working to confirm this,” Fajardo said, noting police have no proof of life of Eastman, who was seized on Oct. 17.

She refused to provide details on the identity of the principal suspect, whom she said the task group is tracking down.

Fajardo said probers interviewed the child, hoping they could obtain tips on the whereabouts of Eastman and the kidnappers. She said probers are considering several motives for the kidnapping, including ransom.

“We are also exploring other possible reasons behind the kidnapping,” Fajardo said.

ELLIOT ONIL EASTMAN
