4 ranking cops get new posts

MANILA, Philippines — Four senior police officials have been designated to new posts in another round of reshuffling in the Philippine National Police ordered by its chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil.

Marbil’s directive, which took effect yesterday, affected two key posts in the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), which is in charge of the security in the 16 cities and one town in Metro Manila.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) has a new head in Col. Villamor Tuliao, replacing Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta, who was reassigned to the office of the deputy commander of the Area Police Command in Southern Luzon.

As officer-in-charge (OIC) of the EPD, Tuliao has supervision and control over the police units in cities of Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina and San Juan.

Meanwhile, Col. Josefino Ligan was appointed OIC of the Northern Police District (NPD), which has jurisdiction over the police units in the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela.

Former NPD director Brig. Gen. Rizalito Gapas was reassigned to the office of the deputy commander of the Area Police Command in Northern Luzon.

Marbil said the public should expect more reshuffles in key posts, particularly in their regional directors with the midterm elections next year.

“We will start reshuffles of the regional directors, that they should have to stay there up to the elections,” he told reporters in a previous interview.