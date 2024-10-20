^

Nation

4 ranking cops get new posts

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
October 20, 2024 | 12:00am
4 ranking cops get new posts
Members of the Manila Police District (MPD) on October 18, 2024.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Four senior police officials have been designated to new posts in another round of reshuffling in the Philippine National Police ordered by its chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil.

Marbil’s directive, which took effect yesterday, affected two key posts in the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), which is in charge of the security in the 16 cities and one town in Metro Manila.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) has a new head in Col. Villamor Tuliao, replacing Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta, who was reassigned to the office of the deputy commander of the Area Police Command in Southern Luzon.

As officer-in-charge (OIC) of the EPD, Tuliao has supervision and control over the police units in cities of Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina and San Juan.

Meanwhile, Col. Josefino Ligan was appointed OIC of the Northern Police District (NPD), which has jurisdiction over the police units in the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela.

Former NPD director Brig. Gen. Rizalito Gapas was reassigned to the office of the deputy commander of the Area Police Command in Northern Luzon.

Marbil said the public should expect more reshuffles in key posts, particularly in their regional directors with the midterm elections next year.

“We will start reshuffles of the regional directors, that they should have to stay there up to the elections,” he told reporters in a previous interview.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Policewoman shot dead in Kidapawan City

Policewoman shot dead in Kidapawan City

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
A gunman shot dead a policewoman in an attack along a busy street in Kidapawan City in Cotabato province on Friday night,...
Nation
fbtw
3 minors killed by lightning bolt

3 minors killed by lightning bolt

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Three minors died instantly after a powerful lightning bolt struck them while harvesting bananas amid inclement weather in...
Nation
fbtw
LGUs not ready for Tarlac landfill closure

LGUs not ready for Tarlac landfill closure

By E.H. Edejer | 9 hours ago
Local government units using the Kalangitan sanitary landfill in this town are unprepared for the immediate closure of the...
Nation
fbtw
7 dead in Maguindanao del Norte clan war

7 dead in Maguindanao del Norte clan war

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Seven members of two feuding families were killed in a spate of gunfights in Barangay Tuka Maror in Bongo Island in Parang,...
Nation
fbtw
US citizen kidnapped in Zamboanga del Norte

US citizen kidnapped in Zamboanga del Norte

By Roel Pareño | 1 day ago
Unidentified armed men kidnapped an American on Thursday in Sibuco town in Zamboanga del Norte, the police confirmed...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Phivolcs records ash events in Kanlaon Volcano

Phivolcs records ash events in Kanlaon Volcano

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Three ash events were observed in Kanlaon Volcano yesterday following continuous degassing activity, the Philippine Institute...
Nation
fbtw
BFAR: No red tide in Central Luzon

BFAR: No red tide in Central Luzon

By Ric Sapnu | 1 hour ago
Shellfish in Central Luzon are free from the toxic red tide, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said in...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA to bets: Avoid early campaigning

MMDA to bets: Avoid early campaigning

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority believes that politicians will be “decent” and avoid potential early...
Nation
fbtw
P3.4 million shabu seized in Quezon City

P3.4 million shabu seized in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Police confiscated shabu valued at P3.4 million in Quezon City last Friday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Malabon government reopens Tugatog cemetery

Malabon government reopens Tugatog cemetery

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
After three years of rehabilitation, the Tugatog Public Cemetery in Malabon City was reopened to the public yesterday, allowing...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with