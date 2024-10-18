Cop dies in road mishap

Pat. Fahad Asmi Masula of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 12 was declared dead on arrival in a hospital, according to Brig. Gen. James Gulmatico, Soccsksargen police director.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – A police officer died when his car collided with a truck in Polomolok, South Cotabato on Wednesday.

Masula was traveling along Koronadal-General Santos Highway in Barangay Glamang when he figured in the accident.

Probers expressed belief Masula’s car developed engine trouble, causing him to crash into the truck. The victim was a known peace advocate.

Truck driver Ronnie Torino surrendered to the police.