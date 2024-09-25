175 teaching posts created in Mindanao

The additional positions will require P120.33 million in annual funding, the DBM said.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the creation of 175 new teaching positions to boost the education system in Mindanao.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said of the 175 positions, 75 are for the Mindanao State University System and the rest for the MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology (IIT).

The move covers 75 positions for Instructor I that will augment the teaching staff in 12 secondary schools of the MSU System.

The remaining 100 positions are for Assistant Professor IV to address the need for a qualified faculty staff at the MSU-IIT, which recorded an increase in its enrollment and academic programs.